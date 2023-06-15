Mary-Louise Parker and Billy Crudup's teenage son towers over his parents in rare public outing

Before Billy Crudup tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Naomi Watts in June, he fathered a son with Mary-Louise Parker, who he famously left when she was seven months pregnant in 2003.

The Morning Show star called time on his relationship with the Weeds actress for Claire Danes, and while the love triangle made headlines at the time, it appears that Billy and Mary-Louise have moved on from the scandal and now enjoy a good relationship.

© Getty Mary-Louise Parker and Billy Crudup split in 2003 after he left her for Claire Danes

The timing of Billy's exit from their eight-year romance may have been shocking, but he still formed a close bond with the couple's son, William Atticus Parker, now 19.

William has followed in his famous parents' footsteps and is a writer, director, and producer, but he seldom makes appearances alongside them. However, in 2019, the teenager publicly showed his support for his dad as he accompanied him to the world premiere of The Morning Show – and the family resemblance is uncanny.

© Getty William is already taller than his dad

William shares many similar features to both Billy and Mary-Louise and at 19 he is already taller than both of his parents. He appears to have the same smile as his mom and like his parents he has dark eyes and dark hair.

Proving that there is no ill will between them, Billy joined William to show his support for Mary-Louise when she was honored at the 2019 International Women of Vision Awards. And in 2022, William made a rare appearance alongside his mom at the 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York City.

© Getty William is the image of his mom and dad

Mary-Louise even gave her blessing for Billy's recent nuptials, telling the Guardian: "I wish them well. I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that's my son's father. So, I'm happy for them. I'm happy they found each other."

Billy and Naomi married on Saturday, June 10 in a low-key wedding at a Manhattan courthouse. The Birdman actress wore an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lily Guipure Dress, and gold-heeled sandals, while Billy donned a navy blue suit and white button-up shirt.

© Getty Mary-Louise with her daughter, Caroline Aberash Parker - who she adopted in 2007 - and her son William

The 54-year-old confirmed her nuptials by posting a picture of her and Billy at the top of the courthouse steps, simply captioning the post: "Hitched." The private pair confirmed their relationship in 2017 while filming Netflix's psychosexual drama Gypsy together and made their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Before Billy, Naomi was in an 11-year relationship with Ray Donovan star, Liev Schrieber. The former couple share two children, Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, and they successfully co-parent.

© Getty Mary-Louise now has a good relationship with William's dad

Billy's relationship with Claire Danes lasted three years before she called it quits in 2006, the same year she met her now-husband Hugh Dancy on the set of the film Evening. They married in 2009 and have two sons together, Cyrus, ten, and Rowan, four, and she is currently pregnant with their third child.

© Jeff Kravitz Billy is now married to Naomi Watts

Speaking of their highly publicized relationship, Claire told Howard Stern in 2015: "I was just in love with him and needed to explore that and I was 24... I didn't quite know what those consequences would be.

"But it's okay, I went through it," the Homeland star continued, saying that she's still on good terms with the Eat Pray Love actor. "We're friendly," she added.

