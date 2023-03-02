Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher pays beautiful tribute to her late mom The actress is married to former MLB star Nick Fisher and they share two children

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with support from her fans on Wednesday when she paid tribute to her mom, two years after her tragic death.

The Sweet Magnolias star took to Instagram with a photo alongside her late parents, Jay and Loraine, and added a heartfelt message which brought some of her social media followers to tears.

"Two years ago today, I held my mother’s hand as she took her last breath," the mom-of-two wrote. "It was after 18 excruciating hours of watching her body adjust to the transition her brain, her head, and her heart had already made.

"I have struggled so deeply with the loss of my mother because my brother and I had watched her mind slip away for so long. We grieved ‘losing her’ for years and after our father passed, we knew the only place she wanted to be was with him."

JoAnna continued: "She still had moments that would make us gasp with laughter. Reminding us of the delicious witt and sass that brought us so much joy. She was the QUEEN of the one-liners. Always knowing when to throw one out to totally turn your day around.

JoAnna shared a photo of herself alongside her late parents

"She was wildly creative and her guiding light inspires all of my artistic endeavors. Her poise and patience have always been a beacon for me when I find myself reacting quickly to things. She was elegant and naughty. She showed me there was strength in vulnerability and what a gift that is…to be utterly ok with being human."

JoAnna also described her mom's passion for family and said it was "everything…absolute EVERYTHING." to her.

"And even though her body was strong, her head and her heart were elsewhere. She was ready to go. I’m truly at peace with that. But dear GOD do I miss my mother. I know she’s a breath away and I know she would have never left if she didn’t know that my brother and I would be ok.

JoAnna - pictured with her husband Nick and their children - said family was everything to her mom

"But I miss her. And the truth is, I still need her. She told me before she couldn’t speak anymore that when she goes I need to know she’s good. More than good. She’s with her beloved chihuahua, Peanut. And to put my hand on my heart and talk to her."

She concluded her emotional message by writing: "Today and everyday, hand to heart…’mom, i love you."

JoAnna previously thanked her Sweet Magnolias co-stars for supporting her when her parents died.



