Gwen Stefani's son Kingston gushes over baby photo in doting family moment

Gwen Stefani's three sons became uncles this year following the arrival of their sister Daisy Lowe's daughter, Ivy.

And this Christmas marked Daisy's first one as a mom, with the British model sharing a sweet collection of family photos featuring herself, her fiancé Jordan Saul, and their baby Ivy, who was born in April 2023.

After sharing the pictures online, Daisy's younger brother Kingston, 17, was one of the first to like and comment on the post, with a series of love heart emojis.

Kingston's dad, Gavin Rossdale, also liked the update, while many fans commented, with messages included: "Lovely pics," and "Have a lovely first Christmas with baby Ivy".

Ivy's doting grandfather, Gavin, shared a sweet photo of himself with Daisy, Jordan and his three sons back in June, taken from a trip to London shortly after she had been born.

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston shared a sweet message to sister Daisy Lowe and baby niece Ivy

He wrote alongside the photo: "Happy fathers day to me and all the great and present dads out there who simply do their best.there’s no manual there’s no right way but when all your kids are people you wanna hang out with i’d say you’re on the right path..this is my lot and they make my heart sing and feel like i got something right plus the excellent @jordanjaysaul and of course our newest addition -princess ivy chilling and undercover.and the sweetest boy apollo-who is not on social media so he gets his own shout out for being the greatest kid i know-i love these kids more than life itself." [sic].

Gwen Stefani's sons with dad Gavin Rossdale, their sister Daisy and her baby daughter Ivy

Gwen and Gavin's sons - Kingston, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine, split their time between their parents' homes, and while the former couple both prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, they occasionally share sweet family updates on social media.

It looks as if the boys had a fabulous Christmas too, which was spent in Oklahoma. Both Gwen and Blake Shelton shared identical videos taken from the family's festivities, showing them cooking up a storm in the kitchen, and tucking into a feast at the dining room table.

© Christopher Polk Gwen Stefani is a doting mom

The footage also showed an extravagant gingerbread house that had been made to order by Gwen, which had the names of her sons, Blake, and herself as 'Mom'. It even had the names of the family's three beloved pets, Clover, Belly and Ginger.

Gwen and Gavin's sons are lucky to have two doting parents as well as a loving stepfather. Chatting to People, Blake said: "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life."

Gavin with his four children

"For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again." The singer has also got candid about how it's not always easy being a stepparent.

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

He continued: "I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

