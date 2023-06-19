Gwen Stefani leaves fans in awe with photo of rarely-seen family member

Over the weekend Gwen Stefani delighted her fans by sharing photos of her rarely-seen family member, her older brother Eric.

The musician celebrated Eric's birthday by sharing throwback pictures of them together on Instagram.

In honor of Eric turning 56, Gwen posted three adorable photos of their younger selves, capturing the cherished moments they shared growing up. Alongside the pictures, she wrote a sweet birthday message, saying, "Happy birthday to my big brother @ericstefanimation. I love u!! Gx."

The sibling duo has always had a strong bond, particularly through their musical journey. Both Gwen and Eric played together in No Doubt, and their collaboration led to a shared Grammy nomination for their hit song Don't Speak. After leaving the band, Eric pursued animation and even worked on the iconic television series "The Simpsons" for a period.

During an appearance on "Late Night" with Seth Meyers, Gwen expressed her deep admiration for her brother, stating that he had taught her everything she knows about music. She also revealed that they had recently worked together on a new song of hers, showcasing their ongoing collaboration. "My brother is, like, my biggest hero," she emphasized. "He's an amazing artist and talent."

This isn't the first time Gwen has delighted her fans with throwback pictures of her beloved brother. Last year she shared two sweet throwback snaps of the pair as teens – and fans were obsessed with the star's cute blonde bob and ultra innocent look.

One image saw Gwen modelling a sundress and sandals with Eric rocking a dapper checked sweater vest, while the other saw the pair posing with a Madness poster, one of No Doubt's early ska influences.

Gwen wrote: "happy birthday to @ericstefanimation my brother taught me everything I know and forced me to be a band w him when I was a 17 - He is a true genius and I am so proud to be his sister!!! Stefani you are one of a kind gx #dontspeak."

On his 54th birthday two years ago, she shared an amusing snapshot of them holding hands, both wearing minimal clothing – Eric in boxer shorts and Gwen in cute little diaper panties.

And the year before that, she posted a photo of herself holding out a birthday cake while Eric was in the midst of blowing out the candles. The accompanying heartfelt message, "wouldn't be me w out u," displayed their unbreakable bond.

