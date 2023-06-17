Gavin Rossdale updates fans after leaving LA with his sons amid divisive comments about Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale has escaped the bright lights of Hollywood in favor of London - and he's taken his sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, along for the ride.

The rocker jetted off to his home country from Los Angeles with his brood by his side to kick off the start of summer in England - and now he's offered a fresh update.

Gavin, 57 - who previously shared a photo of them together - took to his stories as he excitedly proclaimed: "Home" with "my boys".

Gavin is with his sons in London

His move comes in the wake of a confession he made about co-parenting with his ex-wife - and the mother of his children - Gwen Stefani, 53.

Appearing on the "Not So Hollywood" podcast with host Adrianna Costa, he shared new details of what their dynamic is like as parents, and how the boys' stepfather, Blake Shelton, fits in.

Gavin with his sons and his daughter Daisy Lowe

"I think you can go one of two ways," he said. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how it goes. Or you can just parent. I think we just 'parent'.

"We're really different people, I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up."

Gavin - who lives in Malibu - continued: "I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd really like to inherit and move on with, and which part comes out of the whole process.

The family split their time between LA and Oklahoma

"Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. We definitely have some particularly opposing views and it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals."

He added: "I just know that wherever they are, in whichever house they are, they're loved and supported. And that's really what it comes down to, trying to help them realize what they want."

Gwen and Gavin were together for 13 years

The main thing is I'm really connected to them, that's what I want. It'd be so sad to be any other way."

Gwen and Gavin parted ways in 2016 after 13 years of marriage – and the split was far from amicable following reports that Gavin cheated.

In an interview with The Guardian, the British musician later admitted he was deeply ashamed of the "gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage".

Gwen is now married to Blake Shelton

The former couple met in 1995 when both their groups - Bush and No Doubt - were on tour. After seven years of dating, they tied the knot in 2002 with a wedding in St Paul's, London and a second celebration was held in Los Angeles two weeks later.

Gwen filed for divorce in April 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences".Speaking of the split during an appearance on Good Morning America in 2016, the mom-of-three explained: "I felt like, 'Wow, I can't go down. This is not who I am. I'm not going to fail.' I had to make something good out of it. So I tried to write because I know that that was my gift. And I was like, 'I'm going to do this. I'm going to make this into music.'"

While their parenting styles may not match, Gwen and Gavin are clearly making it work for the sake of their children - and Blake is also a big part of this.

When the boys aren't in Los Angeles they spend their time in Oklahoma on the ranch which their mom and stepfather own.

The country music star is so invested in family life, he decided to step away from his long-running gig on The Voice and cut back on his music releases in order to spend more time with Gwen and her boys.

