Today's Dylan Dreyer seriously divides fans with latest family photo

Dylan Dreyer took to Instagram on Sunday June 18 to celebrate Father's Day - and her post ended up dividing fans! The news anchor shared an adorable picture with her father, Jim and fans were quick to comment on the joyful snap, with one writing: "He looks full of life just like his daughter."

But others were left divided as they couldn't decide which of Dylan's sons looked more like their grandfather.

"I see Rusty in your Dad!" wrote one fan as another commented: "I think Ollie looks like him."

"Y'all share the same smile... and gosh Rusty favors him!!" added a third.

For the special day, Dylan, 41, posted the snap that saw her and her father cheesing at the camera with big smiles. A second post honored her husband Brian Fichera, as she shared a screengrab of a text he had sent that quipped: "I am prepared to be honored on this last day of Father's Week."

"We joke and tease about the all important Father’s Day and how much we should pamper the dads, but honestly, @fishlense brings nothing but happiness, laughter, and love into all our lives. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!" Dylan captioned the post.

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera

The happy parents are mom and dad to their three children, Calvin, six, Oliver, three and one-year-old, Rusty. Dylan somehow manages to juggle motherhood and her career and regularly shares a relatable look at her family life such as when she posted a snap of her balancing a buggy in one hand and a metal basket in the other, while attempting to pack the trunk of the car.

While it may be hectic, Dylan and Brian wouldn't change a thing about their happy life together. She opened up about her children and her husband in 2022 and told HELLO!: "I wish I had started having kids sooner. "Because I really love everything about kids. I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

A recent TiKTok video of Dylan's went viral, however, after revealing her unique way of ignoring her rowdy and loud children.

"Dyls masterclass in how to silence your rowdy children has reached 1 million views. Your support has been overwhelming," Brian quipped in his caption of the video, which showed her shaking a cocktail shaker and singing: "I can't hear you."

Dylan herself reacted incredulously to the news, telling Today.com: "He just told me it hit a million views. That's crazy!"

She continued: "Here's the thing: Some people might not love the idea of drinking around your kids and to those people I say 'don't judge!' I've got three boys who love being loud and love loud noises, so what better way to get the noise party started than with a cocktail shaker!"