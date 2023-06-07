Dylan Dreyer's 'rowdy' sons feature in viral parenting video – see star's reaction

The NBC News anchor and husband Brian are parents of three sons

Dylan Dreyer has frequently delighted her fans on social media with some of her more relatable parenting hacks, although one of them going viral was not what she imagined.

The Today Show anchor, 41, and her husband Brian Fichera, 36, figured out a way to deal with their three sons when they got fussy that Brian shared on social media back in March.

Check out the viral parenting hack that Dylan found as a way to drown out her sons Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Rusty, one, in the video below.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's viral parenting hack

The unbelievably hilarious clip quickly started racking up the views, hitting one million plays on Tuesday, June 6, which NBC cameraman and producer Brian celebrated on Instagram.

"Dyls masterclass in how to silence your rowdy children has reached 1 million views. Your support has been overwhelming," he quipped in his caption.

Dylan herself reacted incredulously to the news, telling Today.com: "He just told me it hit a million views. That's crazy!"

© Instagram Brian celebrated their video receiving one million views

She continued: "Here's the thing: Some people might not love the idea of drinking around your kids and to those people I say 'don't judge!'

"I've got three boys who love being loud and love loud noises, so what better way to get the noise party started than with a cocktail shaker!"

Dylan was ecstatic about the fact that many other parents seemingly could relate to the struggle of shouting kids, adding: "It was just a funny joke of drowning out the sound. Seeing the number of views, clearly parents can relate!"

© Instagram Dylan found a way to drown out her sons that went viral

Fans reacted to the hilarious milestone, leaving comments like: "The greatest video of all time," and: "Love this!! You both are so relatable!"

A third also said: "It's so important to teach kids about cocktails at an early age!" while another joked: "She's ready to give up her meteorology career to be a bartender."

The moment is a light-hearted reminder of the bond the NBC meteorologist has with her sons, especially in the wake of her oldest Calvin's Celiac Disease diagnosis.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian share three sons

In late May, Dylan got candid on Third Hour about her son's diagnosis. Celiac Disease an autoimmune disease in which the ingestion of gluten can damage the small intestine.

Calvin then joined his mom for an interview segment on the show, describing his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

© Instagram Their parenting moments have become social media hits

She then revealed that after finding out it was Celiac Disease, they had to perform an endoscopy on the six-year-old, taking an adorable moment to then discuss with him what a stomach ulcer was.

Thankfully, things have been looking up since then, with the family-of-five removing all traces of gluten from their home and diet, even throwing away kitchenware to limit cross-contamination.

© Getty Images Their son Calvin was recently diagnosed with Celiac Disease

Calvin revealed that he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

