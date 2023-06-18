Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' kids Dylan and Carys look so different in rare photo with famous grandfather

Michael Douglas received the sweetest tribute this Father's Day from his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in the form of an adorable throwback.

The actor, 78, was seen in the black and white shot alongside sweet younger versions of their two children, son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 20.

VIDEO: Michael Douglas and son Dylan jet off to the races

The trio listened intently, with Carys on her dad's lap, to their grandfather and Michael's dad, the legendary actor Kirk Douglas.

MORE: Michael Douglas revisits huge uproar over shocking Basic Instinct sex scenes at Cannes

Michael is one of two sons Kirk had with his first wife, fellow actor Diana Dill, who he was married to from 1943-1951. He has a younger brother, Joel Douglas, 76, and two step-brothers from his dad's second marriage.

© Instagram Michael and his children with his dad Kirk Douglas

Catherine sweetly captioned the photo with: "Happy Father's Day to my husband @michaelkirkdouglas, the best father my children could ever have."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones nails golf chic in shorts on date with Michael Douglas

She continued: "And to my father in law Kirk, we love you and miss you." The Lust for Life star passed away in 2020 at the age of 103, one of the last surviving stars of the classic Hollywood era.

© Getty Images Michael followed his dad Kirk's footsteps into Hollywood

Fans inundated the photo with heart emojis, leaving comments like: "Happy FATHER'S DAY to Michael & of course Kirk Douglas," and: "Happy father's day to family Douglas."

MORE: Michael Douglas makes rare public outing with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan Douglas

Michael and Catherine have been married since 2000 and share their two children, with the former also a father to son Cameron Douglas, 44, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker (which ended in 1995).

© Instagram The Hollywood couple are parents to Dylan and Carys

While their children tend to lead more private lives, they occasionally join their parents in the spotlight, most notably when Carys accompanied her parents to the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where her father was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or, paying tribute to the festival, his co-stars, and family.

MORE: Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones turn heads at Monaco Grand Prix

In a 2019 interview with ET, Michael shared some of the best advice he'd received from his late father, which he applies to his own life as a parent.

© Getty Images The "Wall Street" star also shares son Cameron with ex-wife Diandra Luker

"Whatever you do in life, whatever you gotta do, just do it to your utmost ability," he shared. "Do it with full commitment and then, screw it if it doesn't work out. Move on. But, you know, you left it with the idea that there is nothing more you could have done."

MORE: Michael Douglas looks rugged for ultra-exclusive date with Catherine Zeta-Jones

He also gushed about his relationship with his wife, ahead of their milestone 20th wedding anniversary at the time, saying he wanted to "honor and cherish" their bond.

© Getty Images Michael was joined by Carys and Catherine at Cannes

"I've learned over the years to just, you know, honor and cherish," the Oscar-winning actor said. "And part of that is getting older too because you have a finite amount of time left and you might as well make it as best you can.

"So, I try to be as considerate as I can to the person closest to me rather than waste my time with people I hardly know."