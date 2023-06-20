Peter Andre reveals emotional update on son Junior following major milestone

Peter Andre can finally relax after worrying about his son Junior, 18, for the past few days. Just last week, the singer revealed that his eldest had set off on his first-ever holiday with his friends – a major milestone which left Peter feeling nervous. But thankfully, Junior has returned home safe and sound.

© Instagram Peter revealed that Junior has finally returned home from his holiday

Sharing the update on Instagram, Peter took to his stories on Tuesday night, writing: "He's home and safe, and he's upstairs probably ready to sleep for days. I can relax now. Love you, son."

Junior, who turned 18 on 13 June, headed to Ibiza for his birthday celebrations last Tuesday. After arriving at the Ocean Beach Club, the aspiring singer made sure to post plenty of snaps on Instagram.

He also penned a heartfelt caption to fans that read: "Celebrating my 18th birthday the best way possible in Ibiza! I just want to say a massive thank you to you all for the Birthday Wishes and thank you everyone who continues to support me. I'm so excited to see what the future holds and I can't wait for you to hear my new music!…this week? #newmusic #party #ibiza #18thbirthday."

Clearly, Junior had the best time on holiday, but the 18-year-old's travels had caused some concern for his dad. Peter – who shares Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price – was initially emotional after dropping his son at the airport.

Opening up about the conflicting feelings he was experiencing, the father-of-four posted a video on Instagram: "So I've just left the airport… Junior's going off on holiday with his friend. He's 18 man!" Peter began.

"A great day today obviously, we spent the day together and it was wonderful but taking him to the airport, I was getting that sick sort of feeling in my gut, but I really want him to have fun and enjoy himself.

"He's with people I know so I know he's going to have a good time and he's performing in Ibiza Rocks… Ah man, it's hard you know, because you know now legally he's an adult. Anyway, just having a moment and wanted to share, hope you don't mind."

© Getty Peter is a doting dad to Junior and Princess, whom he shares with Katie Price

Moments after he posted the video, Peter was inundated with supportive comments from his followers, many from fellow mums and dads who knew exactly what he was feeling.

Actor Jamie Lomas told Peter: "Ah mate. He'll be fine, he's been brought up well, hope you're well brother x," while Steps singer Claire Richards posted: "Omg I totally hear you! It's so hard seeing them grow so fast."

© Getty The singer also shares two children – Amelia and Theo – with his wife Emily

One fan wrote: "My daughter turns 18 a week today and she also goes away with friends. My stomach is already in knots!!! I don't want her to grow up." Another added: "My son is 18 next week and I'm stressing! First lad's holiday in July = many sleepless nights for me."

A third follower advised Peter: "You have to let them go and I know it's hard! He is a sensible lad and as you said you know the people he is with. Wait until it's @officialprincess_andre time, then you will worry!! What were you up to at his age?!"