BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst flooded with messages as she bids farewell ahead of giving birth

Nina Warhurst bid farewell to her BBC Breakfast colleagues and viewers this week ahead of the imminent arrival of her third child.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the 42-year-old shared a heartfelt post as she signed off for her maternity leave. "TTFN [Ta ta for now] to the best job @bbcbreakfast," she wrote.

"Did I manage to use my last shift to shoehorn in one last plea for us all to do better with #dementia awareness? Course I did. ((Waving to absolutely nobody here btw. Who does she think she is?))"

On the show, her co-hosts Jon Kay and Sally Nugent paid tribute to her as they said goodbye. Sally told her: "We just wanted to say thank you, goodbye for now and good luck."

Joking about her due date, she added: "I went big early, I'm big boned, actually I'm not big boned I just popped out early so it felt like I've been pregnant forever and for months people have been saying 'your bosses at the BBC need to let you go.'" Jon then added: "We can't wait to see you again but enjoy every moment."

© Instagram The BBC Breakfast host is preparing to welcome her third child

Fans flooded her Instagram with sweet messages, with one writing: "We'll miss you Nina! Have a wonderful prep time & share lots of photos when that baby girl arrives xx." Another said: "Lovely presenter good luck hope to see you back soon lovely lady xx." A third post read: "Best wishes but you'll be missed on TV screen."

Mum-of-two Nina became a BBC Breakfast staple in recent months but has been a part of the team since 2018 when she joined as the programme’s Business Presenter. The journalist is already a doting mum to two boys, who she shares with her husband Ted. Their eldest son, Digby, was born in 2016 and their second child, Michael, arrived two years later in 2018.

Nina and Ted have been married since 2014. The couple met while on holiday in Tisno, Croatia back in 2013 and went on to tie the knot the following year. The broadcaster announced her third pregnancy back in March in an Instagram post to celebrate Mother's Day.

Posting a carousel of snaps documenting her pregnancy, including one of Nina cradling her growing bump, she shared her experience so far in a candid statement that read: "I'd like to say 'you got this Mama!' But maybe you haven't. I dunno. It's hard, isn't it?

"That said we are doing it again. It's been a funky few months… involving intense migraines, vomiting, morning kebabs, first-time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety, and more kebabs."

She continued: "I am settling into the middle chunk (emphasis on chunk) and enjoying the wonders of Mother Nature and her tiny kicks and flutters. The boys and the cat have been enjoying their new chair. God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer."