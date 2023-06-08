BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst shows off bare baby bump in adorable photo

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst gave fans an intimate look into her pregnancy, sharing a new photo of her bare baby bump during a sweet moment with two of her sons.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 42-year-old – who is pregnant with her third child – was seen resting on her bed while one of her sons played with her bump. "Sharing secrets," she simply remarked. The journalist is preparing for the arrival of her third child.

Nina is already a doting mum to two boys, who she shares with her husband Ted. Their eldest son, Digby, was born in 2016 and their second child, Michael, arrived two years later in 2018.

The fun post comes shortly after Nina revealed that her due date is fast approaching when a Twitter fan complimented her dress on Sunday morning's show and asked about her pregnancy. The follower wrote: "Love your dress, when is the baby due you must be soon. My eldest was a June baby and it was really hot when I had her back in 83." To which, Nina replied: "Awww and your baby is turning 40! Not long now - am coping with the weather, thank you xx."

Nina and Ted, who reportedly works as a caterer, have been married since 2014. The couple met while on holiday in Tisno, Croatia back in 2013 and went on to tie the knot the following year. The broadcaster announced her third pregnancy back in March in an Instagram post to celebrate Mother's Day.

Posting a carousel of snaps documenting her pregnancy, including one of Nina cradling her growing bump, she shared her experience so far in a candid statement that read: "I'd like to say 'you got this Mama!' But maybe you haven't. I dunno. It's hard, isn't it?

"That said we are doing it again. It's been a funky few months… involving intense migraines, vomiting, morning kebabs, first-time acne, small acts of violence against fruit, afternoon kebabs, tears, spontaneous snoozes, anxiety, and more kebabs."

Nina continued: "I am settling into the middle chunk (emphasis on chunk) and enjoying the wonders of Mother Nature and her tiny kicks and flutters. The boys and the cat have been enjoying their new chair. God willing, Baby Doner-Shish joins the outside world in the summer."

