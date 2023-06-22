Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 7, reveals another incredible talent

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares a seven-year-old son with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang, and on Thursday Dara share a revealing video clip.

Their son Christopher is known as Wolfie and we've seen his incredible painting talents in the past, and now the youngster has tried his hand at pottery.

WATCH: Wolfie tries his hand at pottery

Dara took to Instagram Stories to document moments of her day on, and that included chaperoning Wolfie at a pottery café. He could be seen sitting next to other children and adults, all with amazing creations in front of them.

It's unknown if the participants made the pieces, but they were seen painting them attentively.

© Getty Edoardo's son has made a few royal appearances

Earlier in the month, Wolfie's voice was heard for the first time when Dara shared an adorable video of the creative pro talking through one of his own artworks.

Dara explained in her Instagram caption that it was in fact art day for Wolfie's charity, hence the painting clip.

© Photo: Instagram Edoardo has a seven-year-old son with his ex

He's even been branded "baby Picasso" by Dara, as he sells his amazing creations for charity.

Both Dara and Edoardo are very creative and run their own separate interior design companies, with Edoardo's designs garnering a lot of interest on Instagram. He even posed in a $54.6m penthouse "above the clouds" he designed for a feature in Architectural Digest.

Where does Edoardo's son Christopher live?

Wolfie resides with his mother Dara in Kensington, London in a rental property that Dara has beautifully designed. Their immaculate living space features in-built bookshelves that are carefully curated. The mother-and-son duo also have access to a shared garden, and they often attend al fresco parties there.

© Photo: Instagram Wolfie's lounge is stunning

Meanwhile, Edoardo, Beatrice and their daughter Sienna have a stunning countryside home in the Cotswolds. However, Edoardo's co-parenting duties require him to be in London during the week, so the family only retreat to the countryside when they can.

Will Princess Beatrice have another baby?

Beatrice's sister Eugenie has just welcomed her second child, a son called Ernest, and many will be wondering if Beatrice will follow suit and have another baby.

© Getty The sisters had their children close together

When Eugenie announced the birth of her son on Instagram, she wrote: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

Their eldest son August was seen patting the new arrival's head in an adorable family moment.

Given that Beatrice and Eugenie welcomed their first babies seven months apart in 2021, it wouldn't surprise us at all if the siblings have their second children close together as well.

© Instagram Eugenie's newborn son, Ernest

However, Beatrice has made no public comment on having another child, so the jury is still out.