Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares a look at spaceship sofa in modern penthouse

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi designs incredible homes, and this one will completely blow you away

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has delighted us with a rare Instagram Stories update, sharing a photo of a recent project he's worked on with his employees at Banda Property.

Edoardo's design skills were showcased to the max with a dreamy photograph inside a jaw-dropping penthouse, revealing a modern living area complete with spaceship-like circle sofa surrounding a chic coffee table.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson speaks on camera for the first time

Other statement features in the room include a unique domed ceiling, arch window and statement pendant lights hanging in the centre of the space.

Tones are kept neutral with beige on the walls and a pale wooden chevron flooring.

Edoardo shared this stunning photo online

When the company originally shared the image on their own Instagram account, they penned: "Embrace the allure of a new chapter as a young couple turns their dream into reality. Banda has crafted a living room design concept that captures their vibrant spirit and youthful energy.

"Witness the seamless fusion of heritage and contemporary elements, a testament to their unique style and vision. This space is more than just a living room—it's a canvas for their family story."

The design pro wows us with his work

Fans adored the impressive makeover, leaving praise in the comments section. "So many stunning details," wrote one, and: "The shapes are so harmonious," added another. "This is magnificent," a third commented. And we can't help but agree!

The design pro gave an interview to Architectural Digest, regarding a breathtaking New York apartment he worked on, and that was just as impressive.

Edoardo featured in Architectural Digest

Edoardo casually sat on the sofa for the shoot, and the feature included lots of details about the amazing property that's due to go on the market for a dazzling $54.6 million.

The 6,512-square-foot apartment features a stunning dining space with wooden table and a spectacular view and in the kitchen there is a gorgeous marble table and statement chairs below a striking modern light.

LOOK: Charles Spencer shows support for nephew Prince Harry amid court case

The Cotswolds is a beautiful area of the world

We are yet to see any glimpses inside Edoardo's private home, where he lives with Princess Beatrice and daughter Sienna, but we can only imagine how spectacular it is.

According to The Express, their impressive Cotswolds house is worth a dazzling £3 million and boats a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a separate outbuilding.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo with Edo's son Wolfie

It is believed the family also have a London base, ideal for Edoardo's co-parenting duties with son Christopher Woolf whom he shares with ex-fiancé Dara Huang. So in the week he may be required to be in London, but the family do like to retreat to the countryside when they can.

READ: Why Prince Harry faces an agonising wait over landmark court case

In an exclusive HELLO! interview Beatrice's friend and nutritionist, Gabriela Peacock, revealed what the couple get up to during their private country retreats.

"We see Bea and Edo all the time, which is super nice," Gabriela told HELLO!, as the families love to go for catch up walks in the countryside.

She went on to reveal that she's about to embark on a countryside move too: "It's easier to move out of London when you have some of your besties moving with you. I'm looking forward to it because, as well as everything else, it's really important to de-stress and be happy and content with what you do."