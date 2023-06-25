Joanna Gaines shares tender moment with son Crew as she gives impressive glimpse of massive kitchen

Joanna Gaines needs no help in the home renovation and crafts department, but should she ever need it, she can always rely on the helping hands of her youngest son Crew.

The Magnolia Network founder's son, who is five years old, totally takes after his parents, and loves nothing more than to spend time in his family's garden in their Waco, Texas home, making flower arrangements, and more.

The mother-son duo's latest activity at home comes just in time for summer, as the two are taking full advantage of the delicious strawberry season.

Joanna took to Instagram over the weekend to share a glimpse with her fans of what she and her family got up to, which for her and Crew included hulling some strawberries – snacking on some in between – and using the rest to make jars of strawberry jam.

The home renovation star shared a sweet video recapping her and Crew's time turning strawberries into jam in her home's beautiful kitchen, where Crew kneeled on the marble island counter to help his mom hull some strawberries – fresh from their garden no less – to get them ready for the pot.

Though the former HGTV star typically keeps her five children, Drake, 18, Ella Rose, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 12, and Crew, five, largely out of the spotlight and her social media, this is far from the first glimpse Joanna has given where Crew's green thumb is on full display.

© Instagram Crew makes a great sous chef

Throughout the spring, the mom-of-five gave frequent updates on how her garden was blooming as the weather warmed, and revealed no one was more excited about the incoming flowers and greenery than little Crew.

Back in February, the star shared a slew of photos of Crew enjoying the blooming daffodils, anemones, and tulips in his mom's garden, which captured him kneeling on the gravel to smell them, and even plucking some for a little arrangement.

© Instagram Little Crew enjoyed making homemade jam

"Crew is very happy to report that the wait is finally over and the daffodils, anemones, and tulips have all started to come up!" Joanna wrote at the time.

© Instagram Joanna now has plenty of jam to enjoy throughout the summer

She added: "He loves to 'pet and smell' them. We can't wait for the spring garden to be in full bloom."

© Instagram Crew enjoying some gardening with his mom

Later, in early March, she shared an adorable video of just how much the blooming garden had inspired Crew, writing: "The little artist is feeling quite inspired by the daffodils," alongside a clip of him sitting in front of a long garden bed, painting his floral view.

© Instagram Joanna's eldest son Drake recently graduated from high school - and little Crew was so excited!

Now that their garden is officially in full bloom, Crew gets to enjoy it even more so, and in another video his mom posted of him, he's excitedly walking by all of the newly flourished plants and flowers, caressing them and even saying: "I love you, baby leaves!"