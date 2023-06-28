Ryan Reynolds reveals unexpected reason his daughters disagree as star opens the doors into family life

Ryan Reynolds has given a rare glimpse into his family's home life, revealing the one thing that his children disagree on.

The Deadpool actor shares four children with wife Blake Lively, and every night before bed, he enjoys nothing more than reading them a bedtime story.

However, his children don't agree on what they want him to read to them - so much so, that he has to read four different books most nights!

In the trailer for the 46-year-old actor's new show, Bedtime Stories with Ryan, which launched on June 20, the doting dad explained: "One of the things I love most about being a dad is reading bedtime stories, every night, to four children who almost never agree on which story they want to hear. So I wind up reading four different stories, sometimes more than once. So many wonderful hours, gone, poof!"

Ryan's production company, Maximum Effort, along with subscription streaming service Fubo TV, are behind Bedtime Stories with Ryan.

© Getty Images Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share four children

The ideal for the show came about on the same day that Ryan and Blake welcomed their fourth child - who was born at the end of last year, although their exact birthday has not been revealed to the public.

The actor explained in an earlier preview for the show ahead of its launch: "The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child. I can't wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv."

© Getty Images Ryan with his daughters at Wrexham AFC

The official press release for Bedtime Stories with Ryan saw Ryan write: "We're so happy to create a program with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while."

On his life with his young family, he added: "Story time is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling. We're extremely grateful to our always amazing partners at Autodesk for helping bring this show to life with their design and make platform."

© Getty Images The Deadpool star loves his family, pictured here together in 2016

Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Studios, also commented: "Bedtime Stories with Ryan is a magical mix of joy and relaxation. "These may be legendary stories, but Ryan's voice and personality amplify each one, turning them into classics for a new generation.

Bedtime Stories with Ryan is the perfect original show to kick off Maximum Effort Channel's programming slate of maximum comfort."

© Getty Images Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively live in NYC

Ryan's three oldest children will no doubt be his biggest cheerleaders of his new show too. Along with his baby, he shares daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, with Blake.

The couple live in a beautiful home in New York City, boasting acres of grounds for their children to run around freely.

© Getty Blake Lively and daughter James Reynolds

While incredibly private about their family lives, Blake and Ryan did make a rare public appearance with all four of their children earlier this year, when they attended the grounds of Wrexham AFC, another project close to Ryan's heart.

