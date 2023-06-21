Blake Lively's picture of family life with Ryan Reynolds and their children is goals

The Hollywood couple are parents to daughters James, Inez and Betty, and a newborn baby

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may be a Hollywood power couple, but their lives away from the spotlight are refreshingly ordinary - and that's just how they like it.

The famous pair are doting parents to daughters James, eight, Inez, six, three-year-old Betty and a newborn baby, whose gender and name have not yet been revealed.

And just before Father's Day, TikTok went into overdrive as an unearthed video of Blake painting an idyllic picture of their family life resurfaced.

The Gossip Girl actress opened up about what a doting father Ryan was during the 36th American Cinematheque Awards in November.

She said: "I am his home, and our girls are his home... He is hard wired to get home... Daddy always comes home."

In the clip, Ryan can be seen watching with tears in his eyes. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress continued: "He creates magic in his work, but man, oh man, does he create magic in his real life. Home is where his heart is. Which is why he gives so much of his heart back to his home."

Blake and Ryan live in a beautiful home in New York, which boasts acres of land where their children can enjoy running around in complete privacy.

© Noam Galai Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are doting parents to four children

Privacy is everything to the couple, who rarely share photos of their children, only at special events. Most recently, the entire family - including their newborn baby - were seen in public back in March as they visited the grounds of Wrexham AFC.

The entire family are invested in Wrexham, and Ryan and Blake's three oldest children featured in his documentary.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their daughters James and Inez

Back in September, the Deadpool actor was seen during an episode receiving a FaceTime call from his wife and daughters.

In the clip, he said: "Gotta answer this,” and one of his daughters was heard saying: “Hi dad, look at you on the field!” Though the FaceTime call wasn't shown, Blake was heard rooting on her husband and saying: “Wow, that’s so cool.”

© Getty Images Blake and their children are very supportive of Ryan and his role with Wrexham AFC

It was Blake that encouraged Ryan to purchase the football team, with the actor previously revealing that she's "actually more obsessed with Wrexham than I am."

Blake and Ryan are a power couple in Hollywood

Ryan previously revealed the secret to their close family unit when he said in 2019: "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that really works well for us.

© Getty Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a lovely home in New York

"The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home."

