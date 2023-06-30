Strictly's Aljaž Škorjanec confuses fans with photo of new arrival

Strictly couple Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara are expecting their first child, but Aljaž puzzled fans with his latest Instagram post.

The professional dancer took to Instagram to share a photo of himself snuggling up to a very cute new arrival, in the form of a teddy bear-like puppy, named Franco. Aljaž captioned the photo: "This is Franco. Short for Gianfranco Zola," and fans flooded the comment section with adoration for the pooch – but also confusion over the couple getting a puppy ahead of the birth of their first baby.

"New baby, new puppy? Good luck. It’s the same as having two babies," one warned, while another commented: "Oh my, trying to train a puppy and look after a newborn will be fun!!!"

© Instagram Aljaž and Franco captured a lot of attention on social media

A third agreed, writing: "You are very brave training a puppy and having your first baby. Good luck he is super cute,"

Indeed, having two new youngsters in the house would be a challenge for anyone, but Aljaž took to Instagram Stories to clear up any confusion surrounding the pup.

RELATED: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and pregnant Janette Manrara's babies set to have extra special bond

He explained that his "new buddy" belongs to a friend, as he plays with the tiny dog in an adorable clip. Watch below to see what all the fuss is about… Franco certainly is a cutie.

WATCH: Aljaž Škorjanec plays with tiny new arrival

Janette and Aljaž are beside themselves with excitement ahead of the birth of their baby, with the pair sharing regular bump updates.

Last week, Janette admitted she was so excited to see her partner as a father that it brought her to tears, sharing a photo of Aljaz cuddling up to her bare bump.

© Instagram Janette got emotional looking at this photo

Janette wrote: "I took this photo this morning while we were having morning cuddles in bed and I got tears in my eyes looking back at it now.

"He is going to be such an amazing father. He’s been so incredible through this whole pregnancy and seeing him cuddle our little baby that we’ll soon meet makes my heart sing! Not long now Bučko… We’re mami and ati soon," she added.

SEE: Janette Manrara captures magical moment on camera ahead of due date

It's no wonder they're excited about their impending arrival, as they've been trying for a baby for several years, even preparing to undergo IVF late in 2022, before falling pregnant naturally.

"For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and Aljaž could try for a baby.

© Instagram Janette has been keeping fans updated during her pregnancy

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, ‘ok, fine, I’m coming up now.'"

We can't wait to see their bundle of joy when they arrive!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub