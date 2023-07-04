BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood sparks concern from co-stars after she's pulled to ground by dog

The presenter was giving the weather report from Wimbledon

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood took a tumble whilst giving the weather report during Tuesday morning's show.

The presenter, who shared the latest weather updates via video link from Wimbledon, was joined by an adorable search dog named Ray during the segment and was stroking him whilst telling viewers what to expect from the day's skies.

Towards the end of her report, Ray became distracted by something off-camera and walked away from Carol, who was holding his lead, and pulled her out of the shot.

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood pulled to the ground by dog

Carol, who was already kneeling on the ground, lost her balance and eventually landed on her bottom.

Just moments before, the star had remarked on how well-behaved the dog was. "He's hardly moved except to have his tummy rubbed," she said.

The amusing moment was captured on camera and Sally Nugent and Jon Kay expressed their concern from the studio, with Sally exclaiming, "Oh, Carol! Is she ok?"

Carol stroking Ray before he walked out of shot

Jon added: "Oh Carol, are you alright?"

Carol saw the funny side and began giggling whilst assuring her co-stars that she was alright before adding: "It's Chelsea Flower Show all over again!"

Thanking Carol for her report, Jon said: "Thank you, glad to see you're ok. Poor Carol."

© BBC Breakfast Carol was pulled away from the camera

This isn't the first time Carol has been pulled to the ground by a dog whilst presenting the weather report on BBC Breakfast.

In 2021, whilst sharing the latest weather updates from the Chelsea Flower Show, Carol took a tumble after a guide log tugged on the lead she was holding.

"She's a very strong girl is Flash," Carol said at the time. "She's run back to her trainer, Mel, who is on the other side of the camera."

© BBC Breakfast Carol saw the funny side of the live TV blunder

Considering BBC Breakfast is a live show that airs over three hours, occasional blunders are inevitable.

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty proved this in a funny moment from a recent programme during which Charlie was caught reading the paper while his co-star was interviewing a guest.

Naga was chatting to barrister Victoria Butler-Cole over video link when the camera panned to a wide shot of the two co-hosts on the red sofa, showing Charlie flicking through the day's headlines.

© BBC Naga gave Charlie a nudge on BBC Breakfast

Naga attempted to alert her co-star by giving him a nudge with her leg and viewers were amused by the blunder. "Not so sneaky kick Naga," wrote one person on Twitter alongside a laughing emoji.

Carol's recent tumble comes amid some exciting news for the show. During Monday morning's programme, Sally and Jon announced that their co-star, business presenter Nina Warhurst, had welcomed her third child.

"She has welcomed a very healthy, beautiful baby girl," said Sally, with Jon adding that the baby's name is a "work in progress."

© BBC Breakfast Nina has welcomed her third child

Nina, 42, is also a doting mum to two boys, who she shares with her husband of nine years, Ted. Their eldest son, Digby, was born in 2016 and their second child, Michael, arrived two years later in 2018.