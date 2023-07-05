Joanna Gaines joined by rarely-seen five children for adventure-filled day on the water

Joanna and Chip Gaines spent the July 4th weekend cramming in as much family time as they could, and the Magnolia Network founders provided a rare glimpse into their time off.

The TV lifestyle personality, 45, took to Instagram with a video that showed how they spent the holiday, and it looks like everyone had a blast. Check it out in the video below.

WATCH: Joanna and Chip Gaines celebrate 4th of July with their five children

Joanna and Chip, 48, are parents to five children: Drake, 18, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 13, and youngest Crew, five, who are all home for the summer.

The family-of-seven took to the nearby lake for a day of watersports, riding around in their own boat while chasing after each other in jet skis.

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram Joanna and Chip are doting parents of five

She provided glimpses of Crew trying to reel in his catch of the day, her older sons and their father playing catch with jet skis, and her daughters relaxing in the sun.

Joanna topped it off with a shot of the gorgeous red sun setting beyond the horizon, and captioned her clip: "Catching what we can and chasing the sun home … Happy 4th."

© Instagram The couple, who have been married for 20 years, spent the holiday weekend with their kids

Their farmhouse near Waco, Texas has been filled with celebration recently, most notably when little Crew turned five on June 21.

Joanna made a nod to his love for fishing with an appropriately themed birthday party, complete with fish-shaped cookies, lure lanterns, and gifts wrapped in cod-covered paper.

"My baby is turning FIVE. How did that happen so fast?!" she wrote alongside her sweet Instagram tribute. "Two things he loves the most: gathering eggs and fishing. The fishing theme seemed easier to pull off so we went with that."

The HGTV star has been open about wanting her children to experience less of the fame and celebrity she and her husband enjoy and find a safe space away from it all in their parents.

"The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect," she told People last year. "I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me."

© Instagram Crew received his own fishing-themed birthday party

She added, though, that they'd often be the ones parenting her, saying: "They're encouraging me as I walk out the door like, 'Mom, you've got this. Just be yourself, have fun.' Sometimes I feel like they're the parents."

Her oldest, Drake, recently graduated from high school and is set to leave the family nest for college this year. Of seeing them grow up so quickly, Joanna had told the outlet prior to his departure: "When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast.

© Instagram Their eldest, Drake, recently graduated from high school

"Now, being a mother of a 4-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted."