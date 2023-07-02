Joanna Gaines' rarely-seen older sons are so tall in surprisingly relatable home video

Joanna Gaines loves nothing more than being a mom, and when her family spend quality time together, there's no better feeling.

The Fixer Upper star is relatively private when it comes to posting pictures of her children, but delighted fans this weekend with a rare video featuring her three sons.

Joanna opened the doors into her Waco farmhouse, revealing the very relatable way her children spend their spare time bonding - and it involves puzzles!

In the footage that can be viewed above, Joanna's sons Duke, 17, Drake, 15, and Crew, five, are seen focusing on individual puzzles.

Oldest son Duke is partaking in a puzzle with dad Chip Gaines, while Drake and Crew are seen doing their own puzzles on the table.

© Getty Images Chip and Joanna Gaines live in a beautiful home in Waco, Texas

The beautiful home is the perfect haven for relaxing in, and from the clip, the spacious open-plan living area can be seen, complete with art deco furniture and house plants, as well as a lot of natural light. A glimpse of the huge backyard is also visible, an ideal place for the children to enjoy spending time in.

As well as their three sons, Joanna and Chip are also parents to daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 14. The family are incredibly close and have marked several special occasions recently.

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram Joanna Gaines' youngest son Crew at home in the garden

These included Crew's fifth birthday in June, which saw proud mom Joanna share a heartfelt tribute to her youngest child on social media.

"My baby is turning FIVE. How did that happen so fast?!" she wrote alongside her Instagram post. "Two things he loves the most: gathering eggs and fishing. The fishing theme seemed easier to pull off so we went with that."

© Photo: Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines' children at home in Waco

Another milestone was Drake graduating from high school in May, as well as Joanna and Chip marking their 20th wedding anniversary at the end of May.

This was celebrated on May 31, and the couple both shared devoted messages to one another on social media to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile back in April, Chip, 48, penned an essay about his relationship with Joanna, who is also his business partner. In the April issue of Magnolia Journal, he wrote: "Twenty years ago this May, I married the love of my life. Twenty years. It doesn't even make sense. Just yesterday, I was on one knee in a jewelry store outside Archer City, Texas, asking Jo to marry me.

Joanna and Chip are doting parents to five children

"Just yesterday, she told me she was pregnant for the first time. Just yesterday, we walked into a run-down house we could barely afford, but it didn't matter because it was ours and we were going to make it the best home in the world.

"All the old folks in our lives warned us that these years with young kids and big dreams would go by fast. That one day we’d look back and wonder where the time went. They were right."

Joanna Gaines' son Drake recently graduated from high school

"Marriage is interesting that way," he continued. "Whatever I go through, Jo goes through. And whatever she goes through, I go through.

"Life has done us plenty of favors and showed us things we've been beyond blessed to see. We've also had some hard times – some the world knows about, and plenty it doesn't."

