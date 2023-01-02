Stacey Solomon makes surprising confession about new baby with husband Joe Swash The couple are set to welcome their third child together

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are set for the most incredible start to 2023.

The couple, who were married at their home on 24 July, are expecting their third child together later this month. Stacey confirmed the happy news shortly after Christmas, revealing that she was already eight months along.

The new arrival will be Stacey's fifth child. She is also a mum to sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, from previous relationships, and shares Rex, three, and one-year-old daughter Rose with Joe. Joe, meanwhile, is also a father to 15-year-old son Harry.

With such a large brood, the couple are facing a bit of a dilemma – what to call the new arrival.

Stacey is already a proud mum to four children

Talking to her fans in a Q&A on Sunday, Stacey revealed they are struggling to come up with a moniker.

One follower asked the former X Factor contestant if she had a baby name shortlist or if there was going to be a gender reveal.

The couple delighted fans with their surprise announcement

In response, she laughed: "We've got no names. Like literally, nothing. We've had so many kids we've ran out of names."

Stacey, 33, also revealed she would love to have another home birth. She said: "I would LOVE to have another home birth. I honestly loved giving birth to Rose at home. I have a home birth assessment coming up so hopefully all is ok and I can give it a go at home again."

The couple were married at their home on 24 July 2022

Stacey stunned fans when she announced her fifth pregnancy last month. She shared a snapshot showing her revealing her baby bump in a grey Calvin Klein bra. Joe, 40, meanwhile, looked overjoyed as he gently held Stacey's hand and stared adoringly at his lover's bump.

She wrote in the caption: "Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought [laughing face emoji] When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn't leave us with very long left."

They will welcome their third child together this month

Stacey continued: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle. So grateful [heart emoji] While we had some time off we thought we better take some memories before it's too late @chelseawhitephotog ©️ who took our wedding pictures took these photos for us And my best friend & make up queen @peneloperyanbeauty gave me a makeover".

