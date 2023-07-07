The Loose Women panellist is married to actor Joe Swash and has five children

Mum-of-five Stacey Solomon has shared the sweetest photos of her baby girl Belle with her Instagram fans and the pictures are next-level cuteness!

The selfies show Stacey, 33, lying with her youngest child, and the pair are all smiles as they enjoy the bonding moment.

Stacey, who is currently away from home working in Scotland wrote: "Just because… her smile makes my heart melt. And because I’m away for work, so missing her and all the pickles loads at the moment! Can’t wait to get home Sunday and squeeze those little cheeks."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares rare glimpse of daughters' bedroom

Of course, the Loose Women panellist was inundated with compliments about her adorable daughter from her followers, with her sister Jemma Solomon aka The Label Lady commenting: "She is the cutest squishy little girl ever."

Usually, Stacey's fans are all in agreement about who her children resemble in the family – but not on this occasion. Everyone seemed to have a different idea!

Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, ten, from previous relationships, and she shares son Rex, four, and daughters Rose, one, and baby Belle with her husband Joe Swash.

One fan posted about the new photo of Belle: "Mini Joe isn’t she?," with another telling the star, "She looks just like Zachary here."

Stacey is a devoted mother-of-five

A third said: "Looks so much like her mummy she's absolutely beautiful," whereas one fan took the opposing view, saying, "I can’t believe how much she looks like her daddy! So cute."

Another fan wrote: "Oh, she's so beautiful! She really looks like Rose," while one thought, "Wow! She is Rex’s double." Talk about differing views!

The couple tied the knot in 2022

Stacey and Joe welcomed little Belle into the world in February this year.

At the time of Belle's birth, the doting parents gushed: "She's here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world...

"And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can't get over. We can't believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can't wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

Stacey and Joe with their three children, Rex, Belle and Rose

Stacey recently paid tribute to her husband Joe on Father's Day.

Her emotional post read: "What a privilege it is to have you in our lives. Joe, I know it's not easy & blended families are complicated to say the least… but you make it all seem effortless."

She continued: "You're the most incredible husband, father and father figure to ALL of our children and I feel every emotion raising our family with you.

"Everyone else comes first and nothing is ever too much, especially grateful for how much time you've taken off recently to take over at home while I'm here, there and everywhere. As hard as it is leaving some days knowing you're there giving them every bit of love they could ever need makes it easier."