Lindsay Lohan shares glimpse into her home on very special day as she awaits first child with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is on cloud nine this Sunday, July 2, as she celebrates her birthday surrounded by close family and friends, specifically husband Bader Shammas.

The actress marked her 37th birthday with a slew of lovely wishes and messages from her loved ones and fans, and took to social media soon after to express her gratitude.

VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan's Rise To Fame

She shared a bare-faced selfie from home dressed casually in a white tee, writing alongside it: "Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes! Feeling blessed!"

It's a very special birthday for the Mean Girls star, though, as it's poised to be her last before she and Bader become parents for the first time.

© Instagram Lindsay shared a selfie from her family home on her birthday

Back in March, Lindsay announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child, sharing the news with a photo of a white onesie with the words "coming soon" written on it.

MORE: Lindsay Lohan's inspiring journey: from troubled child star to thriving mom-to-be

On April 3, 2022, Lindsay married her boyfriend of three years Bader during a private ceremony. The wedding was in fact only announced by the couple on Lindsay's 36th birthday in July 2022 after she revealed in an Instagram caption that her beau was now also her "husband."

© Instagram The actress is expecting her first child this summer

She and Bader now live in Dubai, and in a cover story for Allure earlier in the month, she opened up about her life in the bustling Middle Eastern metropolis.

MORE: Lindsay Lohan's baby will have alternate living situation far different from famous mom's upbringing

"Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it's the same thing every day,” she said with laughter. "But I love it. I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young.

© Allure Lindsay Lohan for Allure Magazine, June 8, 2023

"Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set," she added, mentioning that it was easier for her to spend evenings in the city taking meetings as people in the Stateside start waking up.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried reveals how Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan kept her pregnancy from her

Of ambitions for the future, in film and beyond, Lindsay thought: "Do I want to build my own brand? Do I want to relaunch a new production company? All of these kinds of things I can take time to think about," adding that the city "gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next."

© Getty Images Lindsay and her husband Bader tend to keep their personal life out of the spotlight

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," she told the outlet, admitting that her pregnancy left her even more prone to tearing up. "Happy tears. That's just who I am," she maintained, adding: "Though now, it's probably baby emotion."

MORE: Lindsay Lohan is a glowing mom-to-be as she highlights growing bump in new swimsuit photo

"It's overwhelming," she also confesses, though again she maintains it's all "in a good way."

© Instagram The mom-to-be announced her pregnancy in March

Beyond her birthday and upcoming motherhood, this July is a special month for the star also because July 29 marks the 25th anniversary of 1998's The Parent Trap, her breakthrough role as a child star, a remake of the 1961 film of the same name in which she plays twins Hallie and Annie, who are separated shortly after their birth by their divorced parents.