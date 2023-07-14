Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner welcome second baby - see the adorable photo

Karlie and Joshua are already parents to their first child, son Levi Joseph

In exciting news, supermodel Karlie Kloss, 30, and her husband Joshua Kushner, 38, are now the proud parents of two!

Joshua took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the arrival of their second child, charming his followers with a heartwarming snapshot of the newborn.

The caption read: "Welcome to [the world]", sending their fans into a flurry of congratulations.

The couple first disclosed that they were expecting their second baby at the Met Gala in May. The former Victoria's Secret model elegantly revealed her growing baby bump, encased in a figure-hugging black column gown adorned with strands of pearls and intricate beading at the waistline.

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Karlie unveiled why she decided to use fashion's most significant night as the stage for her baby reveal. "This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long,” she confessed with a smile.

Her playful secrecy was further reflected in her comment to Vogue, as she cheekily whispered, "I got a plus one don't shhh... don't tell anybody."

Karlie and Joshua are already parents to their first child, son Levi Joseph, who made them first-time parents in 2021. This joyous occasion arrived three years after the duo exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony in upstate New York.

© Getty Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss

In an interview with the Today Show in April 2022, Karlie shed light on how motherhood had reshaped her outlook.

She reflected: "I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this,'… It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid."

She continued: "Priorities change. Everything changes. I think the last few years have changed us as well. I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I'm actually on time everywhere now."

© Gotham Joshua Kushner (L) and Karlie Kloss

Karlie's newfound efficiency isn't the only change she's embracing. The fashion icon is also thoroughly relishing the joys of married life.

During a 2020 episode on the InCharge with DVF podcast, Karlie couldn't resist gushing about her husband. "I absolutely met, married, and am madly in love with my soulmate," Kloss exclaimed. "He is truly my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half."

© Instagram Karlie Kloss with her first son Levi

Expressing a depth of emotion that was touching, she continued: "I didn't know that I could love someone in this kind of way and I feel like I've almost grown up with him. I met him when I was 19 and I think there's a lot of growing into myself that I still was doing when I first met him and still am to this day."