Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner welcome baby - see the first picture The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together last November

Congratulations are in order for Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner! The couple have welcomed their first child, the proud dad has confirmed.

Taking to Instagram, Joshua shared a photo partially showing the newborn and wrote: "Welcome to the world."

Friends of the couple were quick to send in their congratulations, with Kate Hudson and Sara Foster both commenting several heart emojis.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen wrote: "Congrats!!! Enjoy every moment. They grow so fast!"

The couple are yet to reveal further details about their baby.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel officially announced her pregnancy via Instagram in November 2020 after weeks of speculation. The star shared a picture of herself cradling her baby bump and simply captioned it with a yellow heart emoji.

Two days later, Joshua shared a picture of Karlie in a bikini, showing off her blossoming tummy.

A month later, the 28-year-old model opened up to WSJ. Magazine's popular "My Monday Mornings" series about how her pregnancy was going.

"I normally love running, but I have to say I'm out of breath these days just talking or going up a flight of stairs," Karlie said at the time, adding: "I normally am up at 6:30, 7, but I feel like these days, more into winter, I'm hitting the snooze button more and more. I like to get my workout in first thing in the morning, so I almost force myself to get out of bed and put on my leggings, my sneakers and my sports bra."

She later explained: "I brush my teeth and go straight to my workout, which, by the way, is like the shortest commute of all time now that it's basically just my Zoom workouts."

As for the cravings she's had, she said: "I've always had bizarre cravings, so it's kind of nothing new, but I've really been loving everything salty and crunchy."