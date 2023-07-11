Carrie and Boris Johnson welcome third child - see name and sweet family photos

Congratulations are in order for Carrie and Boris Johnson who have welcomed their third child! Carrie shared the announcement on Tuesday, with the sweetest photo of her cradling her new arrival at home.

The doting mum had her tot all swaddled up in a cream blanket as she looked adoringly into his eyes. She also shared photos of her baby, who is named Frank, sleeping in his cot and all stretched out across the king-size bed that she and the former Prime Minister have at their home. One sweet photo even saw Frank's older brother, Wilfred, tucking his younger sibling in for a nap.

WATCH: Relive the moment Boris and Carrie welcomed their first child

In a loving caption, the mum-of-three penned: "A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am." She then teased her husband, known for his love of classic literature, as she joked: "Can you guess which name my husband chose?!"

Carrie continued: "Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

© Instagram Carrie is now a mum-of-three

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude." The radiant mum finished her post by quipping: "Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."

DISCOVER: How Carrie Symond's Commonwealth hat maker cheered up her neighbours during the coronavirus lockdown

Carrie was immediately inundated with support from her followers, with one sharing: "Congratulations. Hope you have a beautiful babymoon," while a second added: "Many congratulations and what a head of beautiful hair."

© Instagram Baby Frank was born on 5 July

A third complimented the name as they said: "Congratulations! Love the name Odysseus - adore all Homer's work," while a fourth posted: "Ah beautiful news! Welcome to the world Frankie. Sending lots of love and congratulations."

Carrie announced her third pregnancy back in May with a photo of the star walking hand-in-hand with children, Wilfred and Romy, with all three with their backs to the camera, alongside a touching photo where a child's hand was seen resting on her growing baby bump.

© Instagram Boris seemingly chose Frank's middle name

In her caption, Carrie said: "New team member arriving in just a few weeks [chick emoji]. I've felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can't wait to meet this little one."

PHOTOS: Boris Johnson's wife Carrie provides intimate look inside date night with husband

LOOK: Inside Boris Johnson and wife Carrie's epic wedding party at 1,500-acre estate

She also revealed how her children were reacting to the news they were getting a younger sibling, explaining: "Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don't think Romy has a clue what's coming… She soon will!"

Wilfred is already used to his big brother duties!

The doting mum often keeps her loyal followers updated on her growing family and Wilfred already appears to be following his father when it comes to the hair department. As the pair enjoyed a Winter Wonderland together, the young boy's wild blonde hair could be seen mirroring that of his father.

Alongside his three children with Carrie, Boris has four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, who the politician married 25 years ago. He also has an eleven-year-old daughter with Helen Macintyre, who is an art consultant.

Carrie confirmed her third pregnancy with this sweet snap

During the 2019 general election campaign, he was asked by radio station LBC how many children he had, responding: "I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election. I'm therefore not going to comment on them."