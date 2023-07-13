Pregnant Gemma Atkinson's Strictly fiancé Gorka Marquez shares happy news

Actress Gemma Atkinson is due to give birth any day now to her second baby, a little boy, and her Strictly Come Dancing star fiancé Gorka Marquez has shared some exciting news.

Gorka, 32, who shares daughter Mia age four, with Gemma, 38, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to make an announcement that will thrill fans of the hit BBC1 dancing show.

"See you all on 2024," wrote Gorka on a photo of himself alongside the cast of Strictly: The Professionals, who are returning next May for another UK tour.

Gorka joins fellow pros Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer and Neil Jones for the shows. Also on tour are dancers Nikita Kuzmin, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano di Prima, Jowita Przystal, Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu.

Gorka Marquez will appear in the next Strictly Pros tour

Gemma and Gorka's second child is due this month so by next May, their new son will be 10 months old, while their daughter Mia will have started her first year of school. We can just picture Gemma taking Mia and her baby boy to watch daddy perform on tour.

On Wednesday, Gorka also shared some photos of himself and Gemma in their garden.

In the first snap, we see the doting dad with his ear against his fiancee's bare bump. He wrote: "Not long until We meet you mini G."

The second picture shows Gorka looking at his watch wondering when his son is going to arrive. Gemma commented: "I'm hoping he’s aware you have to leave in a few weeks," referring to Gorka starting training for the next season of Strictly.

One follower told Gorka: "It’s a boy!!! They are never in any rush." Another wrote: "Every time there’s a while before you post I’m thinking ‘is little man coming??!!’ Gawd knows what it’s like for you two. Come on mini G."

A third said: "Good luck, Gemma. I hope it all goes really smoothly for you guys."

Gemma has been inundated with ideas from her social media followers on how to hurry the baby's arrival.

On Monday the star posted on her Instagram Stories: "Lots of msgs of tips to try and speed up little man's arrival. Thank you.

"I'm happy to try the natural stuff as and when I get too uncomfortable (I've been on the ball and walked a lot) however I'm trying to avoid being induced if possible."

The mum-of-one also shared a clip of herself stretching, and shared the following update:

"Not sure how much more space I can make for you little man. Stretching has still been my go-to for feeling SO much better, especially at this stage. He’s obviously very comfy which is good to know.

"I’m very much still in the mindset of he’ll arrive when he’s ready as opposed to a specific date. However, it would be nice if he was ready quite soon so he could spend a little longer with his Papa before rehearsals start (and I could also that way potentially get at least a few hours' sleep."