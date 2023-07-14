Mariah Carey enjoys special date with daughter Monroe, 12 - see the sweet photos

Mariah Carey gave fans a sweet peek on Thursday into the quality time she recently spent with her 12-year-old daughter, Monroe.

Mariah shares twins Monroe and brother Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon, and Monroe is often found at the center of her mother's affectionate Instagram posts.

This time, Mariah treated Monroe to a delightful afternoon of horseback riding. An adorable Instagram snapshot shows Monroe nestled in her mother's warm embrace amidst the rustic charm of the stables.

Mariah radiated elegance in a white henley top and sleek fitted slacks, accessorized with a chic black visor and oversized sunglasses. Monroe, exhibiting a natural equestrian's grace, was all smiles, her arms affectionately circling her mother's waist.

Mariah with daughter Monroe

Monroe sported a Stranger Things tee featuring Millie Bobby Brown (a close friend of Mariah) and the rest of the Netflix show's cast, paired with vibrant pink shorts.

Her natural curls peeked out from under her black riding helmet, echoing her mother's relaxed yet stylish flair. In addition to the mother-daughter photo, Mariah also posted a captivating image of Monroe grinning atop a beautiful brown horse in a spacious corral.

Captioned as a 'Daytime excursion with DemTwins,' it was clear the Fantasy singer was thoroughly enjoying these precious moments with her children.Monroe and Mariah's tight-knit bond extends beyond horseback rides; they recently indulged in a 'girls' night' in New York City.

Monroe enjoys horse riding

In May, Mariah shared a photograph of the duo enjoying a cozy dinner in an Italian restaurant. Sharing the warmth of a red leather booth, they appeared comfortably nestled together, their heads affectionately touching for the photo.

Even though Mariah and Nick, parents to the 12-year-old twins, separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016, they have maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship. In fact, Mariah described Nick as “a good guy,” stating that co-parenting with him isn't that challenging.

Mariah with Monroe

Earlier this year, despite rumors that Mariah was pursuing full custody of the twins, Nick praised his ex-spouse as “a gift from God.”

Balancing a busy career and the responsibilities of having twelve children, Nick's life is full to the brim. However, he recently shared a cute clip of Monroe and Moroccan, the twins, dancing to Mariah's song Touch My Body. In the caption, he acknowledged his ex-wife with an affectionate “shout out.”

When Monroe and Moroccan celebrated their 12th birthdays in April, both parents showered their Instagram accounts with loving tributes.

The singer shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon

Mariah uploaded a collection of favorite photos of her twins, referring to them as her “favorite people on the planet.” In a playful nod to her 1995 hit single Always Be My Baby, she added: “I thank God for you every day! Our love is Supernatural!!! Ooh darlings 'cause you'll ALWAYS be my babies!!!”

Nick, on the other hand, shared a video of the twins' lavish birthday bash at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California.

With the theme park exclusively reserved for them for the day, the twins had a memorable birthday, reflecting their parents' affectionate devotion. “Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! Daddy loves y’all forever!” Nick captioned, a clear testament to the doting dad's unwavering love.

After welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011, Nick then welcomed Golden Sagon, six, in 2017, with Brittany Bell, whom he also shares with Powerful Queen, two, born in 2020, and Rise Messiah, born in October 2022.

In 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with model and DJ with Abby de la Rosa, and he also had with her daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, his 11th child, also born in 2022, in November, a month after his son Rise with Brittany was born.

Nick also has son Legendary Love, born in July 2022 with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice Cole born in September 2022 with LaNisha Cole, and Halo Marie, born in December of 2022, with Alyssa Scott, who was the mother of his other son, Zen, who passed away.