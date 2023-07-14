Kelly Ripa's daughter, Lola, has been blessed with an affluent lifestyle thanks to her parents' success – but their fame and fortune have left her concerned about the choices she's made for her future.

The 22-year-old is an aspiring singer and has released two singles to date, with her second, Divine Timing, dropping on July 14. While Lola is thankful that she hasn't exactly followed in Kelly and her dad, Mark Consuelos' footsteps, she does sometimes worry that she will be accused of having an advantage in the industry because of her surname.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's family photos throughout the years

"There are times that I might think…'What are other people going to say about this?' especially because 'nepo baby' has become such a huge thing," Lola said in an interview with Extra.

'Nepo baby' refers to the term given to the children of celebrities who are often accused of succeeding in careers – usually the same, or adjacent, to their famous relative – because of their family connections.

© Mark Consuelos Lola grew up with very famous parents

However, Lola admitted that she doesn't feel like she's had a leg-up because Kelly and Mark are not in the music business. "There is no correlation to the stress of what I feel and of what they do because they're not in the music industry. Thank God," she added.

Lola studied music at New York University and released her debut single, Paranoia Silverling, back in 2022. She immediately felt the support of her family, with her father Mark taking to his Instagram Stories with a beachy snapshot to excitedly write: "@theyoungestyung First single out in 6 DAYS!!!"

© Kevin Mazur Kelly is very supportive of Lola's music career

Last year, Lola admitted that the positive reaction to her music from her parents helped her feel "reassured" that she was pursuing the right career path. "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad," she told People. "So, when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

Kelly Ripa shared her pride over daughter Lola's upcoming single

It's not just Lola's parents who are supportive of her musical journey, her older brother, Michael, 25, is too. When she shared a preview of her music video for her second single last month, he was among the first to respond, writing: "Amazing stuff, Pinky."

Kelly also took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a preview of Lola's latest music video, which she captioned: "So proud."

© Instagram Kelly and Mark are doting parents of three children

It's been a big year for Lola. Not only is she making waves with her music, but she also graduated from college and moved back in with her parents at their Upper East Side townhouse after studying for a semester in London, England.

Along with Lola, Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20. Michael is a talented actor living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Joaquin is studying at the University of Michigan.