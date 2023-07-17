Hilary Swank gives candid glimpse into family life with honest Instagram post

Hilary Swank is a proud mom to twin babies, and while she tends to keep her son and daughter out of the public eye, Sunday saw the 48-year-old share a glimpse into her parenting style.

Taking to social media, Hilary shared a hilarious side by side picture of Tom Hanks. In one snap he looks calm and composed in a suit, while the other snap sees him bedraggled and screaming, taken from his iconic film Castaway.

The cheeky snap is captioned: "Parenting at 8am V parenting at 8pm," with Hilary clearly relating to the stressed out version of Tom. Many other moms sympathized with the post, writing in the comments: "Looks about right!" and: "This is sooo true."

© Instagram Hilary Swank shared this jokey post on Instagram

Hilary has been open about her motherhood journey from the very day she announced her twins' arrival in April, sharing their birth with the candid comment: "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it."

The actress also shared an insight into her life as a mother over the weekend, posting a photo of her pushing her stroller in nature, calling the stroller a "walk in the park," before adding: "We love it."

© Instagram Hilary Swank on a stroll with her newborn twins in a photo shared on Instagram

The new mom had made sure to cover her twins up fully to protect them from the sun, walking by a gorgeous lake.

Despite sharing snaps of her babies, Hilary has yet to publicly divulge the names of her and her husband, Philip Schneider's babies.

What are Hilary Swank's babies' names?

During the Golden Globes in January, Hilary revealed that she and Philip were waLOiting for the birth of their children before deciding on names as they wanted to keep the sex a surprise.

But she admitted they had a few choices for the names between them, telling Access Hollywood: "We're not finding out the gender until they pop out. So, we have to have a couple of names each."

DISCOVER: Did you know that Hilary Swank was married to this famous Hollywood sibling?

Those names remain a mystery today as neither Hilary nor Philip has publicly shared what they have named their baby twins, though fans frequently ask on social media.

© Getty Images Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider haven't shared the names of their son and daughter

" I wish she'd tell us the names. I fully understand not posting pictures but I'd love to know the names, as we followed the pregnancy with her," one fan wrote on a recent post.

Where is Hilary Swank raising her children?

Hilary and Philip built their dream home in Colorado, which was finished before the arrival of their twins. When their babies grow older, the children will enjoy lots of space to run around, with Hilary's home boasting acres and acres of land.

LOOK: Inside Hilary Swank's private home life since welcoming baby twins aged 48 - details

"We found this 168-acre piece of land that was just magical. It just called to us, and we couldn't stop thinking about it. It was great that we were in the middle of nature. We can't see our neighbors, no one for miles—we just had [it all] right there," she told Architectural Digest.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub