The Poosh founder made sure her only daughter had a birthday to remember

Kourtney Kardashian has made her daughter Penelope's 11th birthday party one to remember, and is bound to be considered the coolest mom around.

The Kardashians star whisked her only daughter and six of her friends off to Hawaii to celebrate Penelope's big day. Kourtney - who is expecting husband Travis Barker's baby - shared several photos from the fun-filled week, including a picture of her and Penelope twinning in mesh crop tops and flower garlands while posing outside with a ocean backdrop in view.

Other pictures included a sweet selfie of Kourtney and Penelope, and one of the birthday girl with her cousin and best friend, North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kayne West.

Kourtney Kardashian twinning with daughter Penelope on her birthday trip to Hawaii

In the caption, the Poosh founder wrote: "Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter’s birthday. Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. Pure magic."

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "Life goals!" while another wrote: "Aww, this is so adorable!" A third added: "What lovely photos." Other fans were quick to observe just how much Penelope resembles her dad, Scott Disick.

Kourtney gave her daughter Penelope a birthday party to remember

"She has Scott's whole face," one wrote, while another commented: "Penelope looks so much like Scott!"

Penelope turned 11 on 8 July and for her big day, her proud parents, along with several family members, all paid tributes to her on the special day.

Kourtney shared a sweet throwback video of Penelope as a toddler, sitting at the table eating her lunch while dressed up pretending to be someone called Kiki Kendall.

Kourtney's daughter with cousin North West

In the caption of the sweet video, the doting mom wrote: ""I am in awe of her every day. I couldn’t imagine being more proud to be her mommy. "I can’t believe she’s 11 years old…it is so bittersweet. I cry every year on her birthday when she turns older, sad that it’s going by so fast, and so joyous of what a wonderful little lady she is. Happy birthday my sweet Penelope."

Scott, meanwhile, shared several pictures from his daughter's birthday celebrations with him, as well as a photo of a balloon arch spelling out 'Happy Birthday P'. "Go peep it’s your birthday," he wrote in the caption.

Kourtney on the beach in Hawaii

This is Penelope's last birthday without her baby brother at home. Last month, Kourtney announced her pregnancy while in the crowd at Travis' Blink 182 concert.

She made sure it was a moment to remember - in fact it went viral - as she held up a sign that read 'Travis... I'm pregnant,' as he performed on stage. Penelope was there along with her friend's for the big moment, which soon went viral.

Penelope's birthday was the envy of many!

The couple hosted a baby shower for baby Kravis soon after they announced the pregnancy, and even did a gender reveal, finding out that they were having a baby boy. While they haven't announced it to the public, the couple have already decided on a name for their child.

