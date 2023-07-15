Hilary Swank shares rare glimpse of her twins from day in the park

It's all about the mom life for Hilary Swank! The actress, 48, is loving spending her days as a new mom doting over her newborn twins.

The Oscar-winning star welcomed her babies with husband Philip Schneider on April 9, and took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share a rare glimpse of them.

© Instagram Hilary on a stroll with her newborn twins

The new mom was pictured pushing her two babies in a stroller, making sure to cover them up fully to protect them from the sun, walking in the park by a gorgeous lake.

Hilary announced back in October on Good Morning America that she was going to become a mom, telling anchor Robin Roberts: "I'm so happy to share it with you and with America right now, and this is something that I've been wanting for a long time now. My next thing is I'm going to be a mom." You can check out the moment in the video below.

Immediately after, she was on what was then Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she said that despite being months into her pregnancy, she was feeling great.

"I'm feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that. But I'm feeling good right now," she said.

Hilary revealed that the cast and crew on the show she was filming at the time, Alaska Daily, weren't aware of the pregnancy till her announcement, although troubles with costumes on set may have hinted at it.

© Getty Images The actress shares her twins with husband Philip Schneider

"But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," Hilary said.

"And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' And I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'"

While she's minimized her time in the spotlight since their birth, choosing to devote time to caring for the newborns, she spoke soon after her announcement about dealing with the second trimester of pregnancy aka the frustrating morning sickness.

© Instagram Hilary announced the birth of her twins in April

"I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there," she told Extra. "My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything."

Her twins were born just shy of her late father's birthday, and she paid tribute to Stephen Michael Swank with some photos while wondering about what could've been.

"You would be 75 today, and a Great Papa to two more extraordinary souls," the Million Dollar Baby actress wrote on Instagram. "I celebrate you everyday and the beautiful grace filled gift you were and continue to be in my life.

© Instagram Her twins were born a few days shy of what would've been her late father's 75th birthday

"You are greatly missed by so many, but I can't imagine anyone missing you more than me. Thank you for being my guiding light. I love you, Dad. Always and forever through every lifetime."