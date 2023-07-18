Brigitte Nielsen celebrates her 60th birthday in adorable matching outfit with rarely-seen daughter Frida

Over the weekend, Brigitte Nielsen commemorated her birthday by sharing a rare snapshot featuring her and her five-year-old daughter Frida, both donned in matching ensembles.

The enchanting picture presented the mother-daughter duo sporting harmonizing blue-and-white outfits for Brigitte's birthday bash on Saturday.

Flaunting her long legs in a strapless blouse with short sleeves and a short, playful skirt, the 60-year-old model and actress was the epitome of style and grace.

Adding a touch of elegance, she wore yellow and tan heels adorned with a bow. Her signature short blonde hair was stylishly swept back.

© Instagram Brigitte with her daughter Frida

Meanwhile, little Frida stole hearts, appearing absolutely adorable in a similar skirt and top, embellished with pink fringe on the skirt's hem and sleeves.

Her long brown hair was neatly pulled back into a ponytail, and she wore pink sunglasses, adding a dash of charm to her look.

MORE: Brigitte Nielsen shares too-cute photo of daughter Frida inside family home

© Instagram Brigitte with her husband

Both ladies seemed to have returned from a trip to the Disney store, each holding bags featuring fairy tale princesses with the empowering message, "Courage Rocks."

"My B-day...thank you ALL," the ageless beauty wrote alongside the photo carousel. Friends and fans of the 'Rocky' series actress extended multilingual birthday wishes, including her son Killian, 33, from her relationship with former NFL player Mark Gastineau, who wrote: "Happy Birthday Mom! May you have a memorable day! Love you from your son Killian."

For this family-oriented birthday celebration, Brigitte was joined by her husband, Mattia Dessi, 44.

MORE: Brigitte Nielsen pays tribute to former mother-in-law Jackie Stallone

READ: Brigitte Nielsen looks unrecognisable with long hair in incredible throwback photo

© Instagram Brigitte celebrates her 60th birthday

The birthday girl blew out a single candle on a luscious slice of what appeared to be a flourless chocolate cake, served with whipped cream.

Brigitte and Mattia, married since 2006, welcomed their daughter Frida in June 2018 via in vitro fertilization.

© Instagram Brigitte is a mom of five and has been married five times

At age 40, the 'Creed II' actress began freezing her eggs. However, it took more than a decade for the procedure to be successful.

Brigitte Nielsen opens up about family life - and daughter Frida makes an appearance

Frida is the youngest of Brigitte's children, joining her four adult sons: Raoul, 27, and Douglas, 30, from her marriage to Raoul Meyer; Killian, 33; and Julian, 39, from her marriage to Kaspar Winding. In this tender moment, it's evident that motherhood knows no age for the radiant Brigitte Nielsen.