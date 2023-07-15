Salma Hayek and lookalike mom leave fans doing a double take in new photo

The Magic Mike actress has a close family and is raising her teenage daughter with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek proved strong genes run in her family when she shared a celebratory photo on Instagram with her mom on Friday - and the resemeblance is uncanny.

The Mexican-born star, 56, posed alongside her mother, Diana, as they rang in her birthday with a meal at a plush-looking restaurant.

The caption - written in both Spanish and English - read: "Happy birthday mami, I see you and the fear of again disappears. And you too Auntie Charo Happy Birthday, keep your adventurous spirit."

With their strong jawlines, olive complexion and raven hair, there was no denying the family connection.

Fans noticed it too as they commented: "Beautiful women, fabulous genes there," and, "Wow, they look so much alike," while a third wrote: "Now I know where you get your beauty. Gorgeous mami."

© Instagram/Salma Hayek Salma Hayek and her mom look so alike

Diana - an opera singer and talent scout - saw the potential in her daughter from a young age and previously told HOLA!: "I always knew that Salmita would be something big in her life because of her personality, her way of always working for what she wants, but she surprises me — because Salma is unstoppable."

Salma is a mother herself and is raising Valentina, 15, with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault.

© Getty Salma is married to French billionaire, Francois-Henri Pinault

She has been open about her passion for parenting and proud she is of her daughter, telling the Spanish edition of People magazine that having Valentina was: "The most incredible experience I have had in my life – and I have done a lot.

"I am sure that there are plenty of women that say 'God, what a marvellous life, she can do this or that,'" the Hollywood star continued. "But there is nothing that I have done that is more incredible than to have a child."

© Getty Salma welcomed her daughter Valentina in 2007

She's approaching her 16th birthday and Salma is likely to pay tribute, as she did last year when she shared a collection of photos and penned a tribute to her on Instagram.

It read: "Happy fifteen years to my beloved quinceañera. Valentina, you are my everything, thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

© Getty The couple wed in 2009

Valentino is trilingual and speaks French, Spanish and English. In a joint interview with her mother for Vogue Mexico in 2022, Valentina said she loved the connection she felt with her mother when they speak Spanish together.

"When we are with more people, I like it because it is like a secret because nobody speaks Spanish because, with my dad, I speak French," she told the publication.

© Getty Images Salma's mom said she knew her daughter was destined for stardom

Salma agreed, adding: "I think it reinforces unity, the family bond; it strengthens the bond we have."Salma was 41-years-old when she had her daughter in 2007. Her husband, François-Henri was 44.