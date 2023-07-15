Rod Stewart poses alongside rarely-seen grandchildren for truly epic family photo

Rod Stewart is currently touring the world, and playing several dates in Spain, and amongst his thousands of adoring fans are his family, including his three grandchildren, and he proudly posed with them on Saturday.

As he plays in the European island, he was joined by wife Penny Lancaster and most of his children, alongside all three of his grandchildren, Delilah, 12, and Louie and Otis who both aren't even two months old. The children's respective parents were also on the trip, alongside the two sons he shares with Penny and most of his children.

WATCH: Rod Stewart's son Liam shares baby news

The family all posed together for an incredible photo, with Rod taking centre stage alongside Penny and their youngest son, Aiden. The two babies were wrapped up in their parents' arms, although little Otis didn't seem too impressed and appeared to be making a small ruckus.

Rod chose not to caption the astounding family moment, which no doubt will have warmed his heart, but instead attached his cover version of Louis Armstrong's seminal hit, What a Wonderful World.

Rod posed with most of his family

Although Rod hasn't been sharing too many photos during his time away, his wife Penny has been sharing plenty, including a sweet photo of their son Aiden enjoying his time in Spain.

In a sweet snap, Aiden had taken to the circular swimming pool while riding on an inflatable. The youngster was moving his hand through the still waters, and appeared to be wearing goggles, implying he could decide to slip off at any time and get underneath the water's surface.

© Instagram Penny's son enjoyed time in the pool

Penny didn't caption her snap, instead letting the glorious image do all the talking. We were certainly getting some holiday envy with the clear blue sky, private forest, white deckchairs and even a gazebo in the background.

Earlier in the week, she dazzled her fans as she posed in a gorgeous cream dress with jaguar print. The presenter looked beautiful in the slinky item as she carried a unique clutch bag covered with fur as she posed up against a door in the Spanish locale.

© Photo: Getty Images Rod is a father to eight children, sharing two with Penny

Rod's grandchildren usually stay out of the spotlight, but the star has shared some glimpses of them in the past following their births in May.

In one photo, Penny beamed at the camera as she gently held a sleeping and swaddled Otis to her face, wearing blue jeans and a simple white shirt as she did so. She captioned the lovely image: "Congratulations baby Otis @rubystewart @itsjakeyouguys".

While, in a second, she wore a strappy white top as she cradled a sleeping Louie, who was dressed all in blue with a matching hat. She captioned this: "Congratulations baby Louie @discostew94 @nicoleartukovich".