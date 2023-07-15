Steph McGovern shares rare family insight following break from show

Steph McGovern is now on her summer holidays after filming the last episode of this run of Steph's Packed Lunch, and she revealed that she was very much looking forward to spending time with her family.

The popular presenter is incredibly private about her personal life, never identifying who her partner is, and only sharing shots of their daughter that make sure her identity is just as protected. Updating fans about her break from the show, which now won't return until September, Steph looked dynamite in a fitted trench coat that she had paired with some saucy sky-high red heels that matched her lipstick.

In her caption, she revealed: "This time last week……finishing our last @packedlunchc4 show before the summer hols (we're back 4th Sep). Miss the show but loving hanging out with my family more (most of the time)."

Fans were quick to react to the post, as one penned: "Awww, I really miss the show, but heyy September will be here like a flash, then it's all about getting ready for Halloween. The shops have all the Halloween stuff in, enjoy your summer holidays you deserve it," while a second added: "Enjoy your break but September can't come soon enough."

A third commented: "Family times are precious memories," while a fourth said: "We miss you have a lovely summer and break," and a fifth wrote: "Have an amazing break! Super deserve it!"

Steph hasn't revealed whether she'll be treating her family to a holiday or whether they'll stay at home over the summer break, but earlier in the month she treated fans to a rare insight into her life with her young daughter. Taking to Instagram Stories, the TV presenter, 41, posted a sun-drenched photo of her three-year-old girl exploring a sandy beach. She still made sure to keep her daughter's identity private, obscuring her face with a large red heart emoji.

In the snapshot, fans and friends could just about make out Steph's daughter's little legs in addition to her tiny footprints leading towards the sea. Captioning the image, Steph gushed: "Lush beach day with my little girl."

Last year, Steph revealed why she decided to keep her family out of the limelight, explaining: "I would just get too mad if I started reading negative things about them. My daughter has no choice and my partner's not in the public eye, so I wouldn't want to subject them to the opinions of others."

Steph shares her daughter with her TV executive partner. The happy couple welcomed their daughter into the world back in November 2019. The broadcast journalist announced her joyous baby news via Twitter, writing: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

Since welcoming her bundle of joy, Steph hasn't ruled out the possibility of having a second child. Opening up to Woman & Home magazine in 2022, the star dished: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question. It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definitive no because you don't know."