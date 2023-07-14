Blue Ivy almost towers over mom Beyonce in heels for surprise appearance

Beyonce has been dazzling fans on her Renaissance World Tour over the last few months – but the only person who can upstage her is her daughter, Blue Ivy.

The 11-year-old once again took to the stage to dance alongside her mom during her rendition of My Power in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Blue coordinated with Beyonce in a camouflage ensemble and added a pair of block heels that almost made her as tall as her mom!

Beyonce's mom and Blue's grandmother, Tina Lawson, proudly shared a clip of the duo expertly performing their choreography on Instagram, alongside the caption: "My baby Blue killing it last night in Philly." The video was also captioned: "Blue is back and is wearing heels!" Check it out below.

WATCH: Blue Ivy is as tall as Beyonce wearing heels for surprise performance

Blue has joined her mom on stage at several of her shows and her star quality certainly hasn't gone unnoticed by fans. "The crowd was hype for Miss Blue. She understood the assignment," one person commented on Tina's latest video.

A second said: "We are witnessing greatness being born! Blue is a MEGA star!" A third added: "I get emotional when I see her! I just love it!!!!"

© Getty Blue has joined her mom on stage during several stops on her Renaissance World Tour

Following Blue's appearance in Paris back in May, Beyonce shared her reaction alongside photos and clips of her daughter dancing in a metallic silver ensemble complete with cool shades, she wrote: "My beautiful firstborn. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Blue's other grandmother, Jay-Z's mom, Gloria Carter, recently spoke of her pride over her granddaughter during an interview with Angie Martinez at The Library in Brooklyn, NYC.

© Getty Blue Ivy also performed at Beyonce's Renaissance show in London

She said in June: "I told my son and daughter-in-law, 'You know you guys have opened up a door because now everybody is going to be expecting to see Blue Ivy dancing with her mom."

The clip was shared on Beyoncé's mom Tina's Instagram account, alongside the caption: "Grandma Gloria proud of our baby Blue Ivy."

© Instagram Beyoncé is so proud of her firstborn Blue Ivy

Beyonce and Jay-Z are also parents to six-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, who they welcomed in 2017. The couple has been together for decades and began dating when Beyonce was just 19.

She previously explained how the duo built a strong friendship before becoming romantically involved. In a candid chat with Oprah Winfrey, the star said: "We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates."

© Getty Beyonce and Jay-Z married in 2008

They married in secret in 2008, without even telling fans that they were engaged. It was later revealed that they tied the knot on April 4 in a very intimate wedding ceremony.

Opening up about their big day, Jay-Z told Vibe magazine: "I just think it's really a part of your life that you gotta keep to yourself… You have to, or you'll go insane in this type of business.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy has gone from being carried on stage to owning it alongside Beyonce

"You have to have something that's sacred to you and the people around you… I shared so much of my life, my childhood, and my family, the death of my nephew with the world."