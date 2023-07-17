Paris Hilton sparks reaction with new photo of baby Phoenix honoring special milestone

The "Stars are Blind" singer and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child together in January

Growing up so fast! Time flies, and Paris Hilton is celebrating a new milestone with her bundle of joy, son Phoenix Barron.

The Y2K icon's son with husband Carter Reum, who she married in November of 2021, is officially six months old, and she honored the milestone with a sweet series of photos.

The "Stars are Blind" singer and her husband announced the arrival of their first child together, who they welcomed via surrogacy, back in January 24.

WATCH: Paris Hilton welcomes new addition to her family

MORE: Paris Hilton shares rare photos of baby Phoenix from swanky day out

Paris took to Instagram as the weekend came to a close to celebrate little Phoenix's first half birthday, sharing a slew of photos from inside her home in Beverly Hills, where, in true Paris fashion, she is wearing a pink velour tracksuit and sitting on a pink rug that reads: "House of Sliving."

In the photos, Phoenix is snuggled up on his mom's lap looking up at the walls, and in a video also included in the post, Paris is touring him around all the furry toy animals she has for him up on a console table.

MORE: Paris Hilton's growing baby boy makes rare appearance in new photo with hilarious twist

"This Barbie is a Mom," she wrote in her caption, already getting on theme for the upcoming Barbie premiere, and noted: "My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today."

She continued: "He is my world and makes my life feel so complete," adding: "Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!

MORE: Paris Hilton wows fans with very daring look as she reveals details of first concert

MORE: Paris Hilton looks phenomenal in low-cut sequin swimsuit in jaw-dropping beach photo

"Mommy loves you so much angel baby," she concluded, and celebrities and her fans alike were quick to gush over the photos in the comments section under the post.

© Instagram Little Phoenix is so grown up already

"So happy for you sis," Pussycat Dolls alum Nicole Scherzinger wrote alongside a string of pink heart emojis, as others added: "You know what’s more iconic than being Paris Hilton? Having Paris Hilton as your mother!" and: "So so cute. I bet you're the best mom ever. It looks so good to you. What a beautiful family," as well as: "He's such a doll and so lucky to have you as a mom, Paris," plus another fan added: "This is so adorable."

© Getty Images Paris and her husband tied the knot in late 2021

Paris recently celebrated her very first Mother's Day, and in a post at the time she wrote: "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms.

© Instagram The star recently sparked a reaction over her swanky Dior stroller for baby Phoenix

"Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love."

She went on: "There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

© Instagram Paris hopes to bring Phoenix a little sibling

In another recent post on Instagram, when she shared a photo of her alongside three of her nieces, she expressed her wishes of adding more babies to her family, revealing her hopes of soon having a little girl as well.

"Dreaming of the day when I'll have a little princess of my own to share these incredible moments with…" she wrote.