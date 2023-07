The television personality and her husband struggled with infertility issues for a decade

Congratulations are in order, Maria Menounos is finally a mom! After years of infertility struggles – and a battle with cancer – she has welcomed her first child with husband Keven Undergaro.

The star welcomed daughter Athena Alexandra on June 23 via surrogate, she revealed to Us Weekly.

"It was the most special moment of my life," she said of the first time she got to hold her baby girl, and Keven added: "It was like Christmas morning times a million."

