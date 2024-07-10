Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham shut down Buckingham Palace for her birthday party - iconic photos
Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham on red carpet© Getty

Harper Beckham once shut down Buckingham Palace for her birthday party

The 13-year-old is David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Happy birthday Harper! The youngest child of footballing legend David Beckham and his fashion maven wife Victoria turned 13 on Wednesday. 

If the former Spice Girl's extravagant 50th birthday celebration back in April is anything to go by, the teen's birthday will be celebrated in style. 

David Beckham and his daughter Harper during the Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season football match between Inter Miami CF and St. Louis CITY SC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in June 1, 2024. © Getty
Harper has turned 13

After all, it usually is as the young fashionista has already enjoyed her fair share of lavish birthday parties as a young child surrounded by her parents and famous brothers - Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.

Romeo Beckham with Cruz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham© Instagram
Harper looked so chic at her mum's 50th birthday party

Join HELLO! in revisiting the celebrations held in the name of Harper Seven and hosted by one of the most high-profile couples in the world…

Turning one in style

David Beckham and Harper Beckham seen leaving 202 Restaurant in Notting Hill © Getty
Harper turned 1 in style

The pioneer of so-called 'tot couture' made quite the impression with her first birthday as it was reported that the toddler would be celebrated with an at-home party costing £50,000 offering pony rides and a bouncy castle.

Afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace

On Harper's sixth birthday, the daughter of the A-listers was photographed with her former England captain dad on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

David and Harper beckham hugging posed at Buckingham Palace© Instagram
David and Harper posed at Buckingham Palace

"Happy Birthday to our special little young lady," the doting dad penned. "Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x".

Harper Beckham and her friends pictured with Princess Eugenie© Instagram
Harper and her friends were pictured with Princess Eugenie

She was later snapped in an adorable princess dress alongside five of her six-year-old friends with Princess Eugenie. David was quick to clear up that the afternoon tea at the palace wasn't held necessarily for Harper, but it certainly wasn't a bad way to spend a birthday.

Harper beckham at Buckingham Palace© Instagram
Harper celebrated her birthday at Buckingham Palace

"Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends," the Manchester United star told his Instagram followers. "We were honored to be able to there... Beautiful tea party."

High fashion outings

Harper and victoria beckham at prada caffe© Instagram
Harper turned 12 with an afternoon at Harrods

Flash forward to Harper's 12th birthday and Victoria's daughter was celebrating in the most luxurious of ways. She was seen rocking a lilac satin dress from her mother's label and chunky trainers alongside Posh Spice as they enjoyed an afternoon the Prada Caffè in Harrods.

Harper beckham in lilac dress with birthday cake© Instagram
Harper wore a dress from her mother's line

DISCOVER: Harper Beckham, 12, just rocked Barbie pink in new picture with dad David 

Harper debuted her birthday present for the outing - a Prada 'Re-Edition' handbag worth £950. The fashion designer wrote: "Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) Prada party for Harper Seven CHIC!".

