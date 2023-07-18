Actress Gemma Atkinson and Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez are expecting their second baby, a little boy, who is due any day now and fans of the couple are on tenterhooks awaiting news.

Gemma, 38, has been taking to her Instagram page frequently to keep her followers updated on her pregnancy, as she waits patiently with fiancé Gorka and their daughter Mia for her newborn to arrive.

Former Hollyoaks star Gemma has spoken openly about the birth of her second child. Find out what the celebrity mum has said below…

WATCH: Gorka Marquez talks openly about baby's birth

Gemma Atkinson on waiting for baby

Like many women who have reached their due date, Gemma has been trying various techniques to speed up the baby's arrival.

Posting a photo of herself out walking with her daughter Mia, the former Strictly Come Dancing star recently updated her followers, writing: "Started the day with a long walk hoping to encourage little fella out!"

Gemma Atkinson walks with Mia as she waits for baby's birth

She added: "Lots of messages of tips to try and speed up little man's arrival. Thank you.

"I'm happy to try the natural stuff as and when I get too uncomfortable (I've been on the ball and walked a lot) however I'm trying to avoid being induced if possible."

Gemma has shared a clip of herself stretching, and posted: "Not sure how much more space I can make for you little man. Stretching has still been my go-to for feeling SO much better, especially at this stage. He’s obviously very comfy which is good to know.

"I’m very much still in the mindset of he’ll arrive when he’s ready as opposed to a specific date. However, it would be nice if he was ready quite soon so he could spend a little longer with his Papa before rehearsals start (and I could also that way potentially get at least a few hours' sleep)."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are preparing to welcome a baby boy

Gemma Atkinson's birth ritual

Gemma is a fan of using crystals to bring about positive energy and she recently shared a video clip of herself charging up her crystals outside in the sunshine at their Manchester family home.

She told her fans: "I am that crazy crystal lady, charging them up before they go back in their rooms. Crystals in the house, incense everywhere, that's how I roll. I'm going to take some of these into the hospital with me, but no-one will know as they'll be in my bra – I've also got some oils for my wrists. We're zen, we're zen in this house."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka got engaged in 2021

Gemma Atkinson discusses the birth

Back in June, Gemma shared her birth experience with Mia and her hopes for her next delivery.

She penned: "My DMs are flooded at the min with questions about if I'm nervous for birth this time around after what happened last time. Because lots of 2nd time mums-to-be had a similar experience.

"For those that don’t know, with Mia, my waters broke on the 2nd and I ended up needing an emergency C section on the 4th which 2hrs later resulted in a big postpartum haemorrhage. Not exactly what we had in mind but from speaking openly about it I’ve met SO many couples who went through the same. It’s more common than I thought!"

© Karwai Tang The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

"I’d [be] lying if I said it hadn’t crossed my mind that at almost 38wks I’ll be very soon bringing my little man into the world, BUT, I’m so much more calm and in tune with it all this time around. I know every pregnancy is different.

"From only 2 weeks pregnant I felt different this time. Carrying Mia was a breeze in comparison to this little dude. I’m far from an expert but what I’m telling myself this time is below, it may help some of you. [Love heart emoji]."

The star listed the incredible ways she is reframing all the possibilities of giving birth the second time round, such as: trusting her mind and body; calling her contractions surges; trusting the process; and believing her baby's due date has already been decided in the "spiritual realm".

Gemma Atkinson's pregnancy buddy

It's Strictly baby central right now because Gemma's good friend Janette Manrara is also expecting a baby this summer.

Gemma announced her pregnancy back in January this year, and just one month later, Janette and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec exclusively told HELLO! they were expecting their first, after months of preparing for IVF treatment.

© Instagram The Strictly Come Dancing friends united for a lunch before Gemma gives birth

Confirming their close bond, the Strictly gang recently stepped out together for a spot of lunch, and posing together for a photo, Janette wrote in the accompanying caption: "Great lunch with these guys! Long overdue and wanted to get it in before life became a little busier for all of us.

"Cannot believe the next time we see each other there maybe not just 1, but 2 more little humans with us! How exciting! It’ll be 7 of us soon. Loving our girl trio as well! Mia is amazing!"

Gemma added: "The last meet up before the first of two babies arrives… How lovely that our little ones will all grow up together, and clearly get their dance moves from the best dancer of the group, ME."