Loose Women host Christine Lampard has shared the sweetest family photos from her trip to New York with her husband Frank Lampard and their children – and daughter Patricia looks so like her famous mum.

The TV star, 44, posted a selection of snaps on her Instagram page, with little Patricia, age four, appearing in two pictures.

Christine has naturally curly, long brunette hair and so does Patricia, who is clearly taking after her mum with her beautiful locks.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

Christine wrote: "NYC…you were EPIC," beside the cheerful array of pictures.

In one photo we see the little girl's flowing ponytail as she plays with an interactive shop display, whilst in a second photo, Patricia happily walks along a rainbow pavement wearing a pretty blue sundress and beaded necklace.

© Instagram Patricia Lampard plays with an interactive shop display

There were plenty of complimentary comments from her followers as many noticed Patricia's lovely tresses.

© Instagram Patricia had a blast in 'The Big Apple'

One said: "Memories x. Your daughter has such beautiful hair." Another wrote: "What beautiful curls your daughter has," while a third told Christine, "Your little girl's hair is amazing."

© Getty Curt Bowen of the Belfast Giants is interviewed by his girlfriend Christine Bleakley in 2002

Christine and Frank are also parents to their two-year-old son Freddie, who also appeared in the holiday snaps, and like his big sister, has gorgeous curly hair too.

© Instagram Christine holds her son Freddie in New York

Aside from being a devoted mother to Patricia and Freddie, Christine is also a stepmother to Frank's two daughters Luna, 17, and Isla, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Former The One Show host Christine recently revealed in an interview with Woman & Home that Frank's teenage daughters are the best big sisters to her two little ones, confessing that Patricia eagerly awaits their arrival whenever they come over to visit their dad on the weekend.

© Getty Christine Lampard met Frank's daughters when they were both aged under five

Christine said: "My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever. You can see them show off a little bit when they're around.

"Patricia drew pictures for them the other day and she was excited, waiting for them to arrive. The girls are great with them, so we're very lucky."

Christine previously opened up about becoming a stepmother to the girls when she first began dating Frank in 2009.

© Getty Christine Lampard with her husband Frank

“We are in such a different place now. For me, it was all about being their friend and being there when they needed you to be there. That was it," she told The Sun.

“You’re not their mum, you’re not their dad, but you are there if they need and want you, and that is I find the best way to navigate through everything.

“And it’s worked for me because now they are two little mates who will text you and say, ‘What do you think of this?’. We are very, very lucky."