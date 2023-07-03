Christine Lampard has spoken candidly about anxiety and how she copes with it while being a mother to her children, Patricia, four, and Freddie, two.

The Loose Women presenter, who shares her little ones with her husband Frank Lampard, was chatting about how she struggled with "bad anxiety" as a child, but that she often feels waves of a similar feeling as an adult and busy working mother.

"I'm not positive all the time. I have flat days like everyone else," she told Woman & Home magazine, adding: "But I take the little wins, which is what my mum always taught me to do."

The broadcaster continued: "I suffered from bad anxiety as a result of growing up during the Troubles. My dad was a musician at a time when people were going into restaurants or bars and shooting around them. I couldn't sleep until I heard Dad's car on the stones outside."

She added: "I still have that feeling at night sometimes, but now it's children-led. Sometimes I have to talk myself down off the ledge." Despite feeling anxiety when she was younger, she held onto advice from her mother that stuck with her throughout her happy childhood.

"She also used to say, 'Your health is your wealth'. We didn't go on flashy holidays abroad like my friends did, but I look back on my early childhood as such a happy time because I was brought up feeling grateful for small things."

Meanwhile, as well as being mum to Patricia and Freddie, Christine is also a proud stepmother to Isla, 18, and Luna, 16, Frank's daughters from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas. Being part of a blended family is something Christine described as "lovely", telling the publication that she "doesn't remember life before it".

"When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four - now they're 16 and almost 18, and have just taken their GCSEs and A Levels." She also previously told the Sun: "We are in such a different place now. For me, it was all about being their friend and being there when they needed you to be there. That was it."

As for the youngest two, Christine prefers to keep them out of the spotlight and does not show their faces on social media, but she did open up about their hectic and wonderful life. "Freddie has just turned two, so he's a whirlwind," she told Woman & Home. "The two of them are funny and wonderful and exhausting. I think they've zapped every bit of energy from me, but it's worth it."

Frank and Christine began dating in 2009 and six years later tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in London. The family now reside in the capital in their beautiful £10 million home.