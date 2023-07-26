Lynda Carter, 72, and daughter Jessica Altman, 32, are gorgeous twins

Wonder Woman star, Lynda Carter, has recently celebrated her 72nd birthday with none other than her mini-me daughter, Jessica Carter Altman.

The striking resemblance between the mother-daughter duo is simply captivating, emphasizing their shared lineage, both in terms of physical beauty and artistic talents.

Lynda, who has elegantly graced our screens since the 1970s as the superheroine Wonder Woman, took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude to fans.

Sharing a tender snapshot with her 32-year-old daughter, she penned: "Thank you all for the sweet birthday wishes. Enjoyed a relaxing weekend with my daughter Jessica…"

© Instagram Jessica Altman looks just like her mom

The photograph is a testament to their shared beauty and radiance. Jessica, following in her mother's footsteps as a singer, bears a striking resemblance to Lynda, right from the warm eyes to the infectious smile.

The mother-daughter duo's undeniable physical similarities are not the only traits they share. Their mutual love for the arts, particularly singing, also binds them.

Reflecting on her powerful portrayal of Wonder Woman, Lynda once stated: "I think every person believes and sees the character as a strong woman figure in their lives."

© Instagram Lynda Carter was the star of Wonder Woman

This statement couldn't be truer for Jessica, who views her mother as a real-life Wonder Woman.

During an interview with Access Daily, she praised Lynda saying: "She taught me how to be strong, she taught me how to be brave and she taught me that I could do whatever it is that I want to do, and that I didn't have to fit anyone else's ideal. I just had to be myself."

Lynda's enduring charm and vitality even at 72 serve as an inspiration for Jessica, who is making her own mark in the music industry.

© Instagram Lynda and Jessica look like sisters

Jessica warmly expressed: "It's been such a fun experience to not only for the first time be able to work in that professional way...To be on stage and to share those really special moments together."

The duo's bond has only strengthened with time, particularly after the loss of Lynda's husband, Robert Altman. As Lynda bravely admitted to her struggle with grief, Jessica emerged as her rock, both personally and professionally.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Actors Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman"

“I feel that I need to pick myself up and dust myself off, and put one foot in front of the other and be as courageous as I can be, even when I don’t feel like it, to get past grief.”

“It’s a two-fold thing. I think it is our secret desire to be seen, and that we know on some level that we are strong,” she told Outwire. “Wonder Woman is not a victim. She gives, and when you give, that feeling is so fulfilling. It’s almost a guilty pleasure.

“She has this part of her that is very complex, but her main drive is that she is not going to stand for bullying or people taking advantage of others.”