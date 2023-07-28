Gemma Atkinson shares touching new photo of baby Thiago after tearful update

Gemma Atkinson melted our hearts once again on Thursday when she shared a new photo of her baby son, Thiago, whom she and her fiancé, Gorka Marquez, welcomed last week.

The former Hollyoaks actress shared the touching snap on her Instagram Stories which showed her newborn lying on a mat wearing an adorable baby grow that has the most special family meaning, as it is adorned with an image of his two family pups, Ollie and Norman.

© Instagram Gemma shares a special photo of baby Thiago

Gemma was lost for words and simply added a GIF of two red love hearts. On the babygrow were the words: "Loved and protected by my best friends, Norman and Ollie," around illustrations of the pups and mulitcoloured shapes.

The sweet post followed a video of the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant fighting back tears whilst talking about her family pooches and how they interact with their newborn sibling.

In the video below, Gemma explained how after bringing Thiago home, the dog duo reacted differently to how they acted when Mia - Gemma and Gorka's four-year-old - was brought home from the hospital.

Gemma Atkinson fights back tears as she shares update after giving birth

Gemma became emotional as she shared the sweet story with her followers. "Four years in dog years is a long time, so they've got older as well," turning away from the camera and fanning her eyes, adding: "Oh I can't bear it, hormones!"

It has been a rollercoaster couple of weeks for the couple as following their baby joy, Gorka had to head to London on Monday to start rehearsals for this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

© Instagram Gemma shared the first look at baby Thiago

Despite the chaos, Gemma appears to be fully immersed in her baby bubble and has been sharing heartwarming updates with fans since arriving home. The first photo she shared of little Thiago sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans with some saying how much the newborn takes after his big sister.

"Omg he looks so much like Mia. Perfect little boy. Congratulations guys x," one friend replied to the sweet home snap. Ruth Langsford added: "What a beautiful boy Congratulations!" Strictly pal Neil Jones weighed in writing: "Love them name Thiago," alongside two orange heart emojis.

© Instagram Gemma also shared a photo taken when she was in hospital

Captioning the special picture, Gemma wrote: "Thiago Thomas Marquez [blue love heart emoji]. Our family is complete [baby emoji]."

Gemma also shared a candid photo from when she was at the hospital and made a sweet revelation in the comments about Thiago's arrival. After opting for a C-section, it came to light that the same surgeon who helped deliver Mia was on shift and was able to deliver Thiago.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are also the doting parents to four-year-old Mia

Gemma explained: "It was actually a wonderful experience and it just so happened that the same surgeon who delivered Mia was on shift. So she delivered Thiago as well," she penned alongside a teary-eyed and red love heart emoji, in the lengthy statement.