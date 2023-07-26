Gemma Atkinson's new angelic video of baby Thiago will melt your heart

Gemma Atkinson melted hearts on Wednesday with a brand-new video of her newborn son Thiago.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two, 38, posted a precious video of her bundle of joy enjoying a bonding moment with his sister, Mia.

Watch the tender moment in the video below...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson’s daughter Mia enjoys a sweet bonding moment with her baby brother

In the heartwarming clip, Mia, four, could be seen gently cradling her baby brother whilst at home in Gemma and Gorka's plush Manchester home. Mia looked every inch the doting sister as she tended to Thiago whilst watching the TV.

For the special moment, Mia was wearing an adorable set of dungarees strewn with bunches of lemons. Underneath, she wore a coordinating butter-yellow T-shirt, whilst in her hair, Mia secured her blonde locks with pastel clips.

© Instagram Gemma welcomed Thiago in July

Little Thiago, meanwhile, looked cherubic in a grey marl top, grey striped leggings and a pair of matching stripy socks. Too cute!

In a follow-up post, Gemma penned a message which read: "Also seeing how long-limbed Thiago is makes me realise why I was so uncomfortable the last three weeks carrying him! [laughing face emoji]. He was kicking the crap out of me with those bad boys!"

Gemma and her beau Gorka officially announced the arrival of their baby boy on Wednesday 19 July. The radio host made the big announcement on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful.

© Instagram The couple got engaged in 2021

"Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be."

She went on to say: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Instagram Gemma revealed the meaning behind her baby boy's name

The loved-up couple delighted fans over the weekend when they shared the first photo of their newborn asleep in a bassinet. In the same post, they revealed their baby boy's sweet name, writing: "Thiago Thomas Marquez. Our family is complete," followed by a blue heart emoji.

Gemma has since revealed the touching meaning behind her baby boy's moniker – and it's the perfect choice!

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly Come Dancing

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, the mother-of-two shared an update, writing: "Thiago Thomas [blue heart emoji]. Thiago is originally a Portuguese name (Gorka's mum is from Portugal) and Thomas was my Dad's middle name so there's the mix of the two.

"Tio is thriving, and it feels like he's always been here. Mia is obsessed! Thank you everyone for the lovely messages. We feel extremely lucky."

© Instagram The family of four live in Manchester

The Portuguese name is a variation of the Anglo-Saxon name James. It means 'may God protect' as well as 'holder of the heel'.

Aside from "Tio" Gemma and Gorka are also proud parents to four-year-old Mia whom they welcomed in July 2019. The loved-up couple got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021, with Gorka getting down on one knee with a jaw-dropping engagement ring thought to be worth a staggering £11,900.