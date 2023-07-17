Gemma Atkinson's fiancé Gorka Marquez is overjoyed as he celebrates in new family video

Strictly stars Gemma and Gorka are expecting their second child together any day now

Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé Gorka Marquez are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their son, which could be any day now, but while waiting patiently at home the Strictly professional delighted in some other good news.

On Sunday, the couple sat down to watch the Men’s Single Wimbledon final, and Gorka looked elated as he celebrated a fellow Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz scooping the title. “Bless him,” Gemma could be here saying as she filmed her excited partner sat in front of the television screen. Watch the video below...

The tennis pro put an end to Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon reign and made history, so it was an exciting day for many. Princess Kate was courtside, and presented the new champion with his trophy, and also greeted ball girls and boys during her visit.

© Instagram Gemma is about to give birth very soon

Gemma and Gorka aren’t the only Strictly stars who are poised ready to welcome a little one into the world as J Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec are expecting their first baby together this summer.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka already have a daughter called Mia

Aljaz left fans speculating as to whether Janette had already given birth when he shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site on Sunday, Aljaz paid tribute to his pregnant wife on their wedding anniversary with a romantic photo of him kissing her cheek, telling Janette: "Happy sixth (I think) wedding anniversary Bučka. You are definitely in my top three favourite people (right now)."

© David M. Benett Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are expecting their first baby

One follower asked: "The baby is here?!!!!!!!," while another said, "You’ve had the baby!! Top 3!!!"

Of course, Aljaz could have just been referring to the baby that's not yet arrived, as further posts have shown Janette tucking into a roast dinner in London with her blossoming baby bump.

© Nicky Johnston The couple are so excited

The couple gave an exclusive interview with HELLO! to reveal their long-awaited baby news, after thinking they could have to consider IVF to conceive.

Speaking about when they got their happy news, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

© Photo: Instagram Janette and Gorka both appeared on Strictly as pros

Janette and Aljaz have recently relocated from London to Cheshire, moving into a dream family home. "It's something both of us have craved for a while," Alijaz told HELLO! "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia.

They are now much closer to pals Gemma and Gorka, who live in Manchester. We can’t wait to see the adorable baby play dates!