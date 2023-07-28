Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has shared a heartwarming photo of himself and his daughters Natasha and Ella at a baseball game together.

Alex, 48, who is known to his fans as 'A-Rod' and was formerly engaged to singer Jennifer Lopez, enjoyed quality time with his daughters from his marriage to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis at a Minnesota Twins game this week.

In the picture we see Alex smiling with Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, sitting either side of their famous dad. The trio looked so happy as they spent time together at the game.

Alex wrote: "Let’s go @twins! Love this park. Love the minny fans. Thanks for hosting us twins family - first class organization all the way!"

Alex's Instagram followers loved the family snap, with one commenting: "Daddy’s girls," and another writing, "Beautiful! Tashi looks just like you, Ella looks like Cynthia."

A third fan said: "What a great picture @arod! I think they are a beautiful blend of you and Cynthia! #girldad."

The sports star dad recently revealed his heartache as Natasha prepares to leave home in August to study at the University of Michigan.

Speaking on CBS Mornings, Alex admitted: "I am so excited but I am heartbroken," adding that he "read her a long letter and broke down crying like a little baby, I couldn't help it."

He elaborated: "I couldn't finish the letter as I was breaking down; we were at my house and I had family over. I basically said, 'I am supposed to your role model but here you are at 18 and you are my role model.'"

Speaking to anchors Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil, he then revealed that she would be studying theater at the school where they "only accepted 23 students and she was one of the young ladies", concluding: "I am so proud of her."

Alex shares his daughters with his first wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he split from the same year his youngest child, Ella was born. A-Rod and Cynthia parted ways and Cynthia filed for divorce citing "emotional abandonment."

In February 2017, Alex began dating Jennifer Lopez and two years later they announced their engagement, then parting ways in 2021.

J-Lo said at the time: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."