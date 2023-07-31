Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye shows pride in son Paris for latest achievement

Pierce Brosnan's wife, Keely Shaye, is one proud mom! The journalist shared her support for her youngest son, Paris, after he launched a limited collection with Golden Goose featuring everything from sneakers to handbags designed by the aspiring artist.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Keely shared a series of photos of her son with his collection, writing: "Congratulations @paris.brosnan on your collaboration with @goldengoose."

The mom-of-two also commented on Paris' own post from the event, telling him: "I LOVE your art work @paris.brosnan."

Paris also had the support from his actor dad, who wrote: "Great work Paris, enjoy every moment…"

The 22-year-old recently said his dad is his "biggest source of inspiration" for his artwork in a newly released interview for Sketch Yourself.

© Getty Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye are parents to two sons

Explaining how he came onto the art scene, Paris said: "I've been surrounded by art my entire life. Whether it be watching my dad paint, painting with my brother [Dylan Thomas Brosnan], going to museums, or looking through art books; I've always been drawn to art in the way that you can be vulnerable with your emotions and communicate things that you can't necessarily with words."

He continued: "My biggest source of inspiration, I would have to say, would be my dad because I grew up watching him paint. I saw how he would lock-in in the studio for hours and just get lost in there."

© Instagram Paris is an artist like his dad

Paris is the youngest son of Pierce, 70, and journalist and author Keely, 59, and clearly, he's inherited their flare for creativity.

While Paris's father may be known for his illustrious acting career, which includes his iconic role as James Bond in the namesake film franchise, Pierce is also a trained commercial artist. According to his website, before he'd even decided to become an actor, he'd originally pursued a career in art and began working as an illustrator after leaving school.

© Instagram Pierce launched his first exhibition on May 13

Shortly after joining a theatre workshop and catching the acting bug, Pierce changed professions, but he still spends most of his time in between shoots, at his easel. Over the years, the A-lister has sold some of his original artwork to raise money for charity, and he recently hosted his first solo art exhibition in Los Angeles, titled 'So Many Dreams'.