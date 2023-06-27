Pierce Brosnan's lookalike sons support famous father in rare public outing – see photos

The James Bond actor is starring in a new movie, The Out-Laws

Pierce Brosnan was joined by his lookalike sons, Dylan and Paris on Monday as they showed their support for their famous dad during a rare public outing.

The 70-year-old – who shares his youngest sons with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith – attended the premiere of his new movie, The Out-Laws in Downtown Los Angeles, and both Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22, proudly stood by their dad as they posed for photos at the Regal LA Live theater.

All three men looked dapper in their red carpet attire. Pierce stood out in a pale blue suit with a white shirt, while Dylan opted for a dark blue checked suit, and Paris rocked a leather jacket and matching pants with a black shirt.

© Getty Pierce Brosnan was supported by his sons, Paris (L) and Dylan (R)

Paris also took to Instagram to share some photos from the evening, including one of Pierce wearing a pair of sunglasses inside the venue while sitting next to Dylan.

His followers loved the glimpse inside their evening, with one responding: "You all look really good. Congratulations. Can't wait to see this film." A second said: "Sharp-dressed men." A third added: "Looking sharp!"

© Instagram Pierce Brosnan and his son Dylan relax inside the theater

While Pierce is a beloved actor, he previously revealed that he and Keely – whom he has been married to since August 2001 – tried to deter their sons from following in his footsteps into Hollywood.

Sharing the advice he gave them in an interview with GQ last year, Pierce said: "It's hard [expletive] work. It's a cross to bear. You're constructing and destroying yourself."

© Getty Pierce Brosnan looked dapper in a light blue suit

It appears both Dylan and Paris took their dad's warning seriously as they have both forged careers outside of acting.

Dylan is a musician and model, while Paris is also a model – having walked for the likes of Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana – and a budding artist and filmmaker.

© Getty Pierce Brosnan and his sons look so similar

Last month, both Pierce and Keely showed their support for Paris at his very own art exhibition in Los Angeles. Pierce shared three photos from inside the Robina Benson Design House and put his son's work front and center, showing off Paris' abstract paintings filled with vibrant colors and patterns.

Captioning the photos, which were taken by his wife, Pierce wrote: "Congratulations @paris.brosnan on your exhibition at Robina Benson Design House located at 8311 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA."

Like his son, Piece is also a painter, but Paris recently admitted that their styles are wildly different. "Our painting sessions are different. Mine is a little bit more chaotic, and Dad is calm, cool, and collected," he told Vanity Fair.

© Instagram Both Pierce and Paris are avid painters

"I'm like blasting music and throwing paint around, but when we are together, we rub off on each other. He inspires me to be more thoughtful and be more meditative while I inspire him to be more spontaneous and free-flowing," he continued.

"He paints best when he's not overthinking it and just putting the emotion down. He's my biggest art inspiration, honestly."